The Rubens Premiere New Song ‘Black Balloon’ - Noise11.com

The Rubens has another new single titled ‘Black Balloon’. The new song is produced by Konstantin Kersting (Spacey Jane, DMA’S, Body Type).

‘Black Balloon’ is now the fourth single from The Rubens after ‘Liquid Gold’, ‘Good Mood’ and ‘Pets and Drugs’. There was also a non-album single ‘Waste A Day’ in 2021 and their cover of Split Enz ‘One Step Ahead’ for the ‘Mushroom: Fifty Years of Making Noise’ project.

