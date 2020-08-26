 Australian Singer Songwriter Mick Hart Has Passed Away - Noise11.com
Mick Hart

Mick Hart

Australian Singer Songwriter Mick Hart Has Passed Away

by Paul Cashmere on August 27, 2020

in News

Mick Hart, the ARIA nominated Australian singer songwriter, has passed away. No further details are available.

Mick released his debut album ‘Still The Flowers Bloom’ in 2001. The album was produced by Jim Moginie of Midnight Oil.

His second album ‘Upside Down In The Full Face of Optimism’ earned Mick an ARIA nomination for Best Blues & Roots Album of 2002.

Mick Hart also had the side-project Monkey Boy.

Mick has toured the world and opened for Bob Dylan, Coldplay, Sting, Van Morrison, Paul Weller, Gomez, The Pretenders, Paul Kelly and John Butler Trio.

Mick’s most recent album ‘Awake’ was released in 2019. It was his first album in five years.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

The Casanovas
The Casanovas Discuss AC/DC As ‘Reptilian Overlord’ Is Released

AC/DC’s fifth album ‘Let There Be Rock’ came just two years and one month after the release of their debut album. The Casanova’s fifth album (counting the first EP) comes 20 years after the first. The Casanova’s Tommy Boyce and Damo Campbell’s minds were blow by that fun fact.

1 day ago
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Chucks A Wobbly Over Ohio Snub

Kanye West is suing Ohio's elections chief after he was denied a spot on the state's presidential ballot.

2 days ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Fails At Wyoming Nomination

Kanye West has failed to get on the ballot for the U.S. presidential election in his adopted home state of Wyoming.

3 days ago
Justin Townes Earle at Noise11.com, music news, noise11.com
Justin Townes Earle Cause of Death Likely Was An Overdose

The Cause of Death for country singer Justin Townes Earle was most likely a drug overdose, according to Nashville Police.

3 days ago
Chris Cornell, the Palais Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Cornell Estate Distances From Biopic

A representative for Chris Cornell's estate has distanced his family from Black Days, an upcoming biopic focusing on the tragic star's demise.

4 days ago
Kev Carmody performs at the Zoo Twilight Series Melbourne Zoo on Saturday 28 January 2017.
Kev Carmody Says Don’t Tear Statues Down

Indigenous music legend Kev Carmody rejects the concept of tearing down statues of British invaders like Captain Cook. He tells Noise11 they should stay as a reminder of what happened.

4 days ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
Brandon Flowers Wrote The New Killers Album In Lockdown

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers used the Covid-19 lockdown to pen a new album - even though the group only released their latest record on Friday.

4 days ago