Australian Singer Songwriter Mick Hart Has Passed Away

Mick Hart, the ARIA nominated Australian singer songwriter, has passed away. No further details are available.

Mick released his debut album ‘Still The Flowers Bloom’ in 2001. The album was produced by Jim Moginie of Midnight Oil.

His second album ‘Upside Down In The Full Face of Optimism’ earned Mick an ARIA nomination for Best Blues & Roots Album of 2002.

Mick Hart also had the side-project Monkey Boy.

Mick has toured the world and opened for Bob Dylan, Coldplay, Sting, Van Morrison, Paul Weller, Gomez, The Pretenders, Paul Kelly and John Butler Trio.

Mick’s most recent album ‘Awake’ was released in 2019. It was his first album in five years.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments