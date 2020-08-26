Australian Singer Songwriter Mick Hart Has Passed Away

Mick Hart, the ARIA nominated Australian singer songwriter, has passed away. No further details are available.
Mick released his debut album ‘Still The Flowers Bloom’ in 2001. The album was produced by Jim Moginie of Midnight Oil.
His second album ‘Upside Down In The Full Face of Optimism’ earned Mick an ARIA nomination for Best Blues & Roots Album of 2002.
Mick Hart also had the side-project Monkey Boy.
Mick has toured the world and opened for Bob Dylan, Coldplay, Sting, Van Morrison, Paul Weller, Gomez, The Pretenders, Paul Kelly and John Butler Trio.
Mick’s most recent album ‘Awake’ was released in 2019. It was his first album in five years.
