 Avril Lavigne Postpones European Tour To 2023 - Noise11.com
Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Avril Lavigne Postpones European Tour To 2023

by Music-News.com on February 9, 2022

in News

Avril Lavigne has pushed back her UK and European tour to 2023.

Lavigne was originally set to play the shows in 2020 and postponed the run to 2021, before moving them again to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately for fans, they have a longer wait on their hands, as Avril Lavigne has been forced to reschedule the run for the third time due to “travel and venue restrictions from country to country” making it “impossible” to go ahead as planned.

In a lengthy statement, Avril wrote: “To my fans in Europe and the U.K., I have some unfortunate news to share with you all about my U.K. and European dates. I have to make the difficult decision to postpone this tour until 2023. Due to the ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic, there are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour not possible to happen.”

Avril concluded “It’s not an easy decision, but it’s one that will help ensure that we are able to play every single date of the tour, put on the best show possible at full capacity, and operate in a safe environment. It really breaks my heart to have to do this, but I know it will be worth the wait.”

The European leg will now commence in Paris on April 12, 2023.

The new UK dates will kick off in Manchester on May 6, with three nights at London’s on May 7, 9 and 10, 2023.

Avril releases her eagerly-awaited seventh studio album, ‘Love Sux’, on February 25 via Travis Barker’s DTA Records.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Courtney Barnett ‘Anonymous Club’ Movie To Screen At SXSW

The Courtney Barnett documentary ‘Anonymous Club’ will screen during SXSW in Austin, Texas for 2022.

11 hours ago
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Lady Antebellum Settle Lawsuit With Lady A

Country group Lady A and the singer Lady A have settled their lawsuit out of court.

12 hours ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga To Play London

Lady Gaga is set to perform her biggest-ever UK solo show.

2 days ago
Miles Kane of The Rascals and Last Shadow Puppets
Miles Kane Wants To Do One More Last Shadow Puppets

Miles Kane has hinted at The Last Shadow Puppets reuniting.

2 days ago
India Arie
India.Arie Exits Spotify Over Joe Rogan Ongoing Racist Slurs

India.Arie is the latest artists to exit Spotify noting Joe Rogan’s ongoing racist slur with continued use of the N word over more than a decade.

2 days ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Resets Her Vegas Dates

Lady Gaga is heading back to Las Vegas to resume her Jazz & Piano residency.

February 1, 2022
Michael Buble Higher
Michael Buble Covers Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan For New Album ‘Higher’

Michael Buble has recorded a cover of Paul McCartney’s ‘My Valentine’ and Bob Dylan’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’ for his next album ‘Higher’.

January 28, 2022