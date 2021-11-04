 Avril Lavigne Signs With Travis Barker's Label - Noise11.com
Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Avril Lavigne Signs With Travis Barker’s Label

by Paul Cashmere on November 5, 2021

in News

Avril Lavigne has signed to Travis Barker’s record label.

Lavigne has joined the roster of Travis Barker’s relatively new imprint at Elektra – which he launched in 2019 – called DTA Records, and the pop-punk princess has teased that new music could be on its way as soon as next week.

Avril shared a series of pictures with Travis celebrating the new deal by spraying champagne over each other and having a cake fight, and of her signing on the dotted line.

Avril wrote on Instagram: “Let’s fuck shit up!

“Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker’s record label DTA Records!

“Should I drop my first single next week ?”

Barker captioned a GIF of them popping bubbles: “Welcome to @dtarecords @avrillavigne !”

Travis recently supplied the drums on Avril and Willow Smith’s track ‘Grow’ from the latter’s album ‘Lately I Feel Everything’.

Speaking of his imprint, Travis previously vowed: “I wanted a label partner that I trusted with true artist development.

“As an artist, it’s important to me that an artist’s vision is protected at all costs. It’s crucial that I’m able to look an artist in the eye and believe it when I say we can take them from a basement to an arena. Elektra’s track record and belief are proof of that, and I’m stoked to continue to build that legacy together through DTA Records.”

Avril Lavigne is seemingly returning to her pop-punk roots after 2019’s emotional departure, ‘Head Above Water’, which detailed the star’s battle with Lyme disease.

Avril is dating rap rocker Mod Sun and recently teamed up with her beau on his track ‘Flames’.

And Avrilr previously confirmed her seventh studio album is complete after being in the studio with producer John Feldmann, Mod, Travis, and Machine Gun Kelly.

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Nic Cester To Publish Children’s Book ‘Skipping Girl’

Nic Cester is paying tribute to one of Melbourne’s landmarks, the Skipping Girl Vinegar sign, with his first children’s book ‘Skipping Girl’.

1 min ago
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Lady A Didn’t Know Their Original Name Was Offensive

Lady A "had never asked" what people thought of their old name.

13 hours ago
Shakira
Shakira Reveals Her Black Super Bowl Hair Was An Accident

Shakira suffered a hair dye mishap the night before the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

2 days ago
The Cat Empire
The Cat Empire To Play Their Final Show At Bluesfest

The Cat Empire will be no more after their Bluesfest show. Bluesfest will be the final show for The Cat Empire.

2 days ago
Rufus Du Sol Surrender
Australian Albums: Rüfüs Du Sol Land At No 1

Rüfüs Du Sol land their third No.1 Album in Australia this week with their fourth studio album called "Surrender".

3 days ago
Adele 30
Adele Reveals Her 30 Tracklisting And Chris Stapleton In On the Album

Adele has confirmed the tracklisting for her ‘30’ album and fans will be treated to a bonus version of ‘Easy On Me’ with Chris Stapleton. Adele covered Stapleton’s "If It Hadn't Been for Love" on 21.

3 days ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Buble To Play Vegas Residency

Michael Buble is reportedly heading to Las Vegas for a residency in 2022.

4 days ago