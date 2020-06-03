 Babba Presents Abba To Stream From Memo Music Hall This Saturday - Noise11.com
Babba Presents Abba To Stream From Memo Music Hall This Saturday

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Memo Music Hall will present the live stream of dancing queen’s Babba performing the music of Abba this Saturday (6 June).

Simon Myers of Memo Music Hall pioneered the live performance concerts for artists as soon as COVID-19 lockdown kicked in. The performances have put hundreds of thousands of dollars back into the music community.

This weekend’s Babba performance if the Ultimate Abba Pyjama Party coming directly to your home.

Babba have been performing the music of Abba since 1994. That is two and a half times longer than Abba performed Abba.

Book for Babba here

gig info
TIMES (AEST)
7.00-7.30pm – Digital Doors
7.30-8.30pm – Showtime

TICKETS
$12 – Standard
$15 – Premium

