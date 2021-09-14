 Baccara Singer Dies Maria Mediola Dies At Age 69 - Noise11.com
Baccara Singer Dies Maria Mediola Dies At Age 69

by Paul Cashmere on September 14, 2021

in News

Maria Mediola, the singer with 70’s disco act Baccara, has died in Madrid at age 69.

Maria formed Baccara with Mayte Mateos in Madrid in 1977. Their song ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ reached no 1 in the UK and across Europe and no 9 in Australia.

Baccara had a second top 10 hit in the UK with ‘Sorry I’m A Lady’ in 1978. That year Maria and Mayte represented Luxemborg in Eurovision. They came seventh.

Maria left Bacarra in 2008 for health issues. Her replacement Cristina Sevilla wrote on Instagram:

Cristina Sevilla, who broke the news of Mendiola’s death on Saturday.

“My dear Maria, I do not have the words,” she wrote on Baccara’s Instagram page. “I can only tell you what I had the opportunity to say so many times in life… I love you.”

