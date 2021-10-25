Bachelor Girl’s Tania Doko To Join Broad Radio’s Music & Comedy Variety Hour - Noise11.com

Bachelor Girl’s Tania Doko is taking part in the Broad Radio Music & Comedy Variety Hour, streaming free this Wednesday night.

Broad Radio is the all-new all-female digital radio channel founded by radio’s Jo Stanley. Jo was a regular fixture on Melbourne breakfast radio with FoxFM from 2003 to 2013 and Gold 104.3 from 2016 to 2017.

In January 2021 Jo set up Broad Radio, Australia’s first radio network for women, by women.

Tania Doko will be supporting Broad Radio with an appearance on the Music & Comedy Variety Hour this Wednesday. The show will also feature Judith Lucy and Kirsty Webeck.

Broad Radio has a fundraising campaign running in October. The project has so far raised over $42,000 of its $50,000 goal.

