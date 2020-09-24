 Badfinger’s Joey Molland Premiere’s ‘Rainy Day Man’ - Noise11.com
Badfinger’s Joey Molland Premiere’s ‘Rainy Day Man’

by Paul Cashmere on September 24, 2020

in News

Joey Molland, the last surviving member of Badfinger, will release his first album in seven years ‘Be True To Yourself’. Our first taste of the album is the extremely Beatlesque ‘Rainy Day Man’.

Badfinger were the first group signed to The Beatles’ Apple Records in 1968. The other members were Pete Ham, Tom Evans and Mike Gibbins. Ham died in 1975, Evans, in 1983 and Gibbins in 2005.

Joey performed with George Harrison at ‘Concert for Bangla Desh’ in 1971 and on George’s 1970 ‘All Things Must Pass’. He was also the guitarist on the tracks ‘Jealous Guy’ and ‘I Don’t Want To Be A Soldier’ on the ‘Imagine’ album.

Joey Molland released his first solo album ‘After The Pearl’ in 1983. ‘Be True To Yourself’ is coming on 16 October. It features appearances from Julian Lennon, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff and Steve Holley. Julian Lennon also took the cover photos.

