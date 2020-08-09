 Baker Boy Named Artist Of The Year At NIMAs - Noise11.com
Baker Boy Named Artist Of The Year At NIMAs

by Paul Cashmere on August 9, 2020

Baker Boy has been named Artist of the Year at the 2020 National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs).

“Woah, my heart! This is crazy. I honestly didn’t think I could win at all tonight, but I just want to say to all the nominees tonight across all of the categories; you are incredible, you are amazing and I am so proud of you all, my brothers and sisters,” said Baker Boy in a statement after accepting the awards.

“To my family back in Darwin across Arnhem Land, I’m so proud to represent my people and so overwhelmed by the support and success I have achieved rapping in Yolgnu Matha and English.”

The awards closed with the premiere of Midnight Oil’s ‘Gadigal Land’, their first new song in 18 years, with Kaleena Briggs, Bunna Lawrie and Dan Sultan.

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS 2020

Artist of the Year: Baker Boy
Album of the Year: Archie Roach – Tell Me Why
Song of the Year: Baker Boy ft. Jess B – Meditjin
New Talent of the Year: Miiesha
Film Clip of the Year: Baker Boy ft. Jess B – Meditjin
Community Clip of the Year: KDA Crew
Indigenous Language Award: Rrawun Maymuru & Nick Wales – Nyapillilngu (Spirit Lady)
Triple J Unearthed: JK-47
Hall Of Fame Inductee: Ruby Hunter

