Barack Obama Delivers A Tasty New Summer Playlist for 2020 - Noise11.com

President Barack Obama has unveiled his 2020 playlist with classics from Dylan, Springsteen and Fleetwood Mac, Soul from Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder and contemporary sounds of Billie Eilish, Mac Miller and Frank Ocean.

Obama has diverse tastes. This playlist has Eminem and Brook & Dunn.

The list is described as “a sampling of what Michelle and Barack have been listening to. So you can listen too.

