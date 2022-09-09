The FBI Kept A File On Aretha Franklin and the Monkees - Noise11.com

The FBI kept a file on the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin suggesting they considered her a threat and referred to some of her shows as “communist infiltration events” including one for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).

Pitchfork reports that the FBI referred to Franklin as a civil rights activist and tracked her movements accordingly.

One show around 1967 or 1968 were referred to as “providing emotional spark that could ignite racial disturbance”.

The FBI also cites her association with Black Liberation Army which it described as a “quasi-military group composed of small guerrilla units employing the tactics of urban guerrilla warfare against the established order with a view toward achieving revolutionary change in America.”

The FBI also had records of multiple death threats against the Queen of Soul.

Just one week ago, Micky Dolenz of the Monkees revealed her was suing the FBI for secret documents they have on his band. The FBI kept track of the Monkees over alleged anti-Vietnam war activities in 1967.

