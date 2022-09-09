 The FBI Kept A File On Aretha Franklin and the Monkees - Noise11.com
Aretha Franklin, Noise11, Photo

Aretha Franklin

The FBI Kept A File On Aretha Franklin and the Monkees

by Paul Cashmere on September 9, 2022

in News

The FBI kept a file on the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin suggesting they considered her a threat and referred to some of her shows as “communist infiltration events” including one for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).

Pitchfork reports that the FBI referred to Franklin as a civil rights activist and tracked her movements accordingly.

One show around 1967 or 1968 were referred to as “providing emotional spark that could ignite racial disturbance”.

The FBI also cites her association with Black Liberation Army which it described as a “quasi-military group composed of small guerrilla units employing the tactics of urban guerrilla warfare against the established order with a view toward achieving revolutionary change in America.”

The FBI also had records of multiple death threats against the Queen of Soul.

Just one week ago, Micky Dolenz of the Monkees revealed her was suing the FBI for secret documents they have on his band. The FBI kept track of the Monkees over alleged anti-Vietnam war activities in 1967.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees The Monkees

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Judith Durham Memorial
The Seekers ‘Carry Me’ Tops iTunes Chart

In a fitting tribute to the legendary Judith Durham, ‘Carry Me’, the new and final song for The Seekers, has reached number one on Australia’s iTunes chart.

1 day ago
The Beatles Revolver
Apple Reveal The Beatles ‘Revolver’ Details After Ringo Starr Slip Up

The Beatles' Apple Records have been quick to respond with an official 'Revolver' announcement after Noise11 yesterday discovered Ringo Starr's apparent slip-up when he accidentally leaked the Revolver tracklisting in a video.

1 day ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Ian Gillan To Perform Deep Purple With Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Ian Gillan will perform a special show of his Deep Purple classics with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra in November.

2 days ago
The Beatles Revolver
Ringo Starr Slips Out Details of the New The Beatles ‘Revolver’ Box Set

Ringo Starr has shown fans a finished box set of the upcoming new Beatles box ‘Revolver’ and inadvertently leaked the tracklisting.

2 days ago
Judith Durham Memorial
The Seekers Release Final Song ‘Carry Me’ To Honour Judith Durham

The Seekers have paid a tribute to their late lead singer Judith Durham with the release of a new song ‘Carry Me’ making it a final musical statement from the band.

2 days ago
Cliff Richard, Hamer Hall, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Cliff Richard Has A Christmas Album Coming

Sir Cliff Richard is releasing his first Christmas album in almost 20 years.

3 days ago
John Lennon Liverpool house
John Lennon Mother’s House For Sale In Liverpool

The house John Lennon’s mother Julia lived in in Liverpool is for sale.

September 1, 2022