Dumb Media Falls For Aretha Franklin Parody Story Hook Line And Sinker - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on January 24, 2023

How dumb are major media outlets who published a parody site post about an Aretha Franklin song as fact today. I’m looking at you Jonesy and Amanda on WSFM.

Poor Jonesy and Amanda put their name to calling out the TCMA: Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance for saying Aretha Franklin’s ‘Natural Woman’ “perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes”.

TCMA is A PARODY PAGE on Twitter. Do you not verify facts before you mouth off?

Jonesy and Amanda’s socials huffed and puffed, “An activist group is calling for Aretha Franklin’s hit 1968 song “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” to be removed from both Apple Music and Spotify after deeming its lyrics offensive”.

Jonesy and Amanda were outraged reporting, “An activist group is calling for Aretha Franklin’s hit 1968 song “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” to be removed from both Apple Music and Spotify after deeming its lyrics offensive”.

Jonesy and Amanda screenshot

TCMA then posted, “I am STUNNED that not a single media outlet who reported on the Aretha Franklin tweet even ATTEMPTED to contact this account for comment. Based on the sheer ridiculousness of the content on this page, how could JOURNALISTS not comprehend that this is parody/satire.

With zero research, high-level corporate media outlets went ahead and published that statement like it was true and like TCMA is some legitimate organization. Not one outlet even attempted to reach out before publishing their articles. NOT ONE. This is such a scary statement…

TCMA is clearly listed as PARODY/SATIRE: Founded January 2023 exclusively by trans individuals, promoting cultural changes to ensure the inclusivity of trans individuals.

Jonesy and Amanda weren’t the only suckers. A select list of Dumb as Fuck media who reported the outrage were Sky News Australia (well no surprise there), News.com.au (again, no surprise there), New York Post (ahhhh Murdoch again, there’s the pattern).

Never let the truth get in the way of a good story … or a good song.

