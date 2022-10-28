Bruce Springsteen Premieres Another Cover ‘Don’t Play That Song’ - Noise11.com

With Bruce Springsteen’s album of soul covers ‘Only The Strong Survive’ coming 11 November, The Boss has gifted us a third song from the album for the weekend.

Check-out ‘Don’t Play That Song’.

‘Don’t Play That Song’ was written by Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun and first released as a single by Ben E King in 1962.

Aretha Franklin covered the song on her 19th album ‘Spirit In The Dark’ in 1970.

Even Mariah Carey has covered it.

Springsteen’s 15 song album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ will be released on 11 November.

1. ‘Only the Strong Survive’

2. ‘Soul Days’ (feat. Sam Moore)

3. ‘Nightshift’

4. ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’

5. ‘The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore’

6. ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’

7. ‘When She Was My Girl’

8. ‘Hey, Western Union Man’

9. ‘I Wish It Would Rain’

10. ‘Don’t Play That Song’

11. ‘Any Other Way’

12. ‘I Forgot to Be Your Lover’ (feat. Sam Moore)

13. ‘7 Rooms of Gloom’

14. ‘What Becomes of the Brokenhearted’

15. ‘Someday We’ll Be Together’

The song ‘Do I Love You’ was released on 30 September.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

