Bruce Springsteen Premieres Another Cover ‘Don’t Play That Song’ - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen Only The Strong Survive

Bruce Springsteen Premieres Another Cover ‘Don’t Play That Song’

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2022

With Bruce Springsteen’s album of soul covers ‘Only The Strong Survive’ coming 11 November, The Boss has gifted us a third song from the album for the weekend.

Check-out ‘Don’t Play That Song’.

‘Don’t Play That Song’ was written by Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun and first released as a single by Ben E King in 1962.

Aretha Franklin covered the song on her 19th album ‘Spirit In The Dark’ in 1970.

Even Mariah Carey has covered it.

Springsteen’s 15 song album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ will be released on 11 November.

1. ‘Only the Strong Survive’
2. ‘Soul Days’ (feat. Sam Moore)
3. ‘Nightshift’
4. ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’
5. ‘The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore’
6. ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’
7. ‘When She Was My Girl’
8. ‘Hey, Western Union Man’
9. ‘I Wish It Would Rain’
10. ‘Don’t Play That Song’
11. ‘Any Other Way’
12. ‘I Forgot to Be Your Lover’ (feat. Sam Moore)
13. ‘7 Rooms of Gloom’
14. ‘What Becomes of the Brokenhearted’
15. ‘Someday We’ll Be Together’

The song ‘Do I Love You’ was released on 30 September.

