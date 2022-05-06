 Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical To Set Up Shop In Las Vegas and London - Noise11.com
Bat Out of Hell The Musical

Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical To Set Up Shop In Las Vegas and London

by Paul Cashmere on May 6, 2022

in News

‘Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical’, featuring the music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, will begin a Las Vegas residency in September and be housed also in London from February 2023.

Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell – The Musical is a Rocky-Horror, Romeo-and-Juliet celebration of star-crossed lovers from opposite sides of the tracks caught in a city teetering on the brink of disaster. When Raven falls in love with the rebellious Strat, all bets are off in this love-at-all-costs, rock-and-rollercoaster story based on uncompromising youth.

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG, UK casting by Anne Vosser and Vegas casting by Louanne Madorma.

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), Bat Out of Hell, I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By the Dashboard Light and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, as well as a previously unreleased song, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most. In Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, the chart-topping rock songs of Mr. Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

‘Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical’ will play at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino from Sept. 27, 2022. And at the Peacock Theatre, London with performances beginning on Feb. 17, 2023.

Tagged as:

