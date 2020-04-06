 BBC To Screen Lady Gaga One World: Together At Home - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

BBC To Screen Lady Gaga One World: Together At Home

by Music-News.com on April 7, 2020

in News

BBC One secures the first UK Television broadcast of One World: Together at Home – a special event from Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

BBC One has secured the first UK television broadcast of One World: Together at Home – a global televised and streamed entertainment special, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, which will celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers around the world.

The event will support the COVID-19 Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation, in the global fight to end COVID-19.

Lorna Clarke, Controller, BBC Pop, says: “I’m thrilled that BBC One is to broadcast coverage of this very special event, featuring some of the world’s most loved musicians, to show support to care workers all over the world at this challenging time.”

The live global special will take place on Saturday 18th April 2020 and will be broadcast live on ABC, Bell Media, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia in North America.

It will feature appearances from stars including Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Friends of Sesame Street, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

The global broadcast will then be adapted and broadcast on BBC One on Sunday 19th April.

The BBC One programme will feature highlights from the live event, as well as exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with front line workers. More information about the content of the BBC One programme will be announced in due course.

Additional performances from the global broadcast on Saturday 18th April will be shown on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 19th April.

One World: Together At Home is ordered by Charlotte Moore, Head of BBC Content and is commissioned for BBC One by Jan Younghusband, Head of Commissioning, BBC Music TV and Alison Kirkham, Controller of Factual Commissioning, BBC. It is produced for the BBC by Twofour, the executive producer is David Brindley.

music-news.com

Related Posts

Kelly Clarkson by Ros O'Gorman 210
Kelly Clarkson To Host TV Show From Her Montana Retreat

Kelly Clarkson is returning to daytime TV to host The Kelly Clarkson Show from her Montana getaway.

47 mins ago
Ben Lee, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ben Lee Pays Tribute To R.E.M. With Nightswimming

Ben Lee has offered fans a taste of R.E.M. to mark the 40th anniversary of the first R.E.M. concert. Ben has covered ‘Nightswimming’.

1 hour ago
Billie Joe Armstrong and Susannah Hoffs
Billie Joe Armstrong and Susanna Hoffs Gift Fans ‘Manic Monday’

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs have spent isolation together apart and created this new version of ‘Manic Monday’ for you.

7 hours ago
Lady Gaga Chromatica
Lady Gaga Reveals Cover for Chromatica Album

Lady Gaga has channelled a cyber punk look in the apocalyptic artwork for her forthcoming album Chromatica.

8 hours ago
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ellie Goulding Releases Gangster Inspired Video

Ellie Goulding's latest music video for 'Worry About Me' was inspired by gangster flicks 'Snatch' and 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels'.

10 hours ago
Rita Ora, Noise11, Photo
Rita Ora Signs Up As NHS Volunteer

Rita Ora is volunteering her time to assist Britain's struggling National Health Service (NHS) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

12 hours ago
Noel Gallagher: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Is Hoarding Beer

Noel Gallagher has been stockpiling beer to keep him going through the coronavirus lockdown.

13 hours ago