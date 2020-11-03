Because Its A Slow News Day A Flea Bit John Lydon's Dick - Noise11.com

John Lydon says he loves to leave the front door of his Venice Beach villa open so local wildlife is free to explore, but he was left with a painful itch when one of them carried a parasite into his abode.

He told Mojo: “That’s where the squirrels come in and walk around. Even little birds hop in now and again when they fancy a peanut.

“I don’t touch wild creatures or turn them into pets, I leave them alone – and them me.

“[But a flea] bit my willy. No, the squirrel didn’t bite me, it was the flea. I wouldn’t let a squirrel near my penis. My God! I’m a married man!”

The 64-year-old rocker’s weight fluctuates due to a blood sugar condition but he joked his figure has been ballooning since he was terrified by a hallucination he experienced while addicted to crystal meth in the 1990s.

He said: “Woah that stuff sends you scatty. I fiddled about with it for a whole. Oh my god, I’ll tell you when I knew how bad it was.

“One night I was looking down at my legs and they were hardly there, just two thin threads of white cotton. I thought, ‘That’s not how I know myself…’ Which is why I’ve spent the whole time since then getting fatter and fatter! Haha!”

