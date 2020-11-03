 Because Its A Slow News Day A Flea Bit John Lydon's Dick - Noise11.com
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Because Its A Slow News Day A Flea Bit John Lydon’s Dick

by Music-News.com on November 3, 2020

in News

John Lydon says he loves to leave the front door of his Venice Beach villa open so local wildlife is free to explore, but he was left with a painful itch when one of them carried a parasite into his abode.

He told Mojo: “That’s where the squirrels come in and walk around. Even little birds hop in now and again when they fancy a peanut.

“I don’t touch wild creatures or turn them into pets, I leave them alone – and them me.

“[But a flea] bit my willy. No, the squirrel didn’t bite me, it was the flea. I wouldn’t let a squirrel near my penis. My God! I’m a married man!”

The 64-year-old rocker’s weight fluctuates due to a blood sugar condition but he joked his figure has been ballooning since he was terrified by a hallucination he experienced while addicted to crystal meth in the 1990s.

He said: “Woah that stuff sends you scatty. I fiddled about with it for a whole. Oh my god, I’ll tell you when I knew how bad it was.

“One night I was looking down at my legs and they were hardly there, just two thin threads of white cotton. I thought, ‘That’s not how I know myself…’ Which is why I’ve spent the whole time since then getting fatter and fatter! Haha!”

Public Image Ltd, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Public Image Ltd, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Public Image Ltd, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Public Image Ltd, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Public Image Ltd, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Public Image Ltd, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Public Image Ltd, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Public Image Ltd, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Public Image Ltd, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Graham Parker photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Graham Parker On Punk, New Wave, New Romantics and Paul Young

Graham Parker likes touring the USA because his lower profile means he doesn’t have to play the hits.

19 hours ago
Rose Tattoo Angry Anderson and Mark Evans. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Evans On How He Joined AC/DC

In the lead-up to the next AC/DC album ‘PWR/UP’ later this month, Noise11 revisits the classic interview with former AC/DC bass player Mark Evans on how he joined the band.

1 day ago
Led Zeppelin 2012
Jimmy Page Cautious During Covid

Jimmy Page has only seen "a handful" of people since Britain's Covid-19 lockdown began in March as he is "very cautious" about his health.

1 day ago
Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne photo Noise11.com
Phil Collins Ex-Wife Order To Vacate Mansion

Phil Collins will take back control of his beachfront Miami mansion from ex-wife Orianne Cevey in January, 2021, according to his attorney.

1 day ago
Bruce Springsteen Letter To You
Australian Charts: Bruce Springsteen ‘Letter To You’ Debuts At No 1

The twentieth studio album for Bruce Springsteen called "Letter to You" debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week, becoming his fifth No.1 album in Australia.

2 days ago
Neil Young After The Goldrush
Neil Young Previews 50th Anniversary of ‘After The Gold Rush’ with ‘Wonderin’ Video

Neil Young will mark the 50th anniversary of his classic ‘After The Gold Rush’ with a new edition old the album in December followed by a deluxe vinyl edition in March 2021.

2 days ago
Rockwell T James
R.I.P. Ronnie Peel aka Rockwell T James

Australian singer and musician Rockwell T. James (Ronnie Peel) has passed away.

2 days ago