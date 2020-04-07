 Ben Lee Pays Tribute To R.E.M. With Nightswimming - Noise11.com
Ben Lee, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ben Lee Pays Tribute To R.E.M. With Nightswimming

by Paul Cashmere on April 7, 2020

in News

Ben Lee has offered fans a taste of R.E.M. to mark the 40th anniversary of the first R.E.M. concert. Ben has covered ‘Nightswimming’.

Ben says, “Nightswimming” by REM. Happy 40th anniversary REM! This song says something wonderful, tender and vulnerable about being human. Stay open and beautiful!”

R.E.M. performed for the very first time on 5 April 1980 in their hometown of Athens, Georgia.

The original R.E.M. version of ‘Nightswimming’ features a string arrangement by Led Zeppelin bass player John Paul Jones. Guitarist Peter Buck and drummer Bill Berry do not play on the recorded version. Michael Stipe sings and Mike Mills plays piano but all four members of the band are credited as songwriters.

