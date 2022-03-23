Ben Lee Seems To Have Gotten Himself Into A Pickle Over Murray Cook Statement - Noise11.com

Ben Lee has come under fire from Wiggles fans after telling a bizarre story about an animal hit by a car in Latvia that became frozen on the bumper of a vehicle which, I take it, was removed and made its way to Australia.

Posting the story to Tiki Tok, it ends in Ben’s words with “yada yada yada, Fuck you Murray”. He then tagged Murray Cook and The Wiggles and … yada yada yada … a day later, issued a “please explain”.

Ben’s second post says the first video was a joke, but he copped a ton of abuse from Wiggles fans over it. “It’s not been an easy 24 hours …it was a joke and I said it was a joke. I guess I haven’t been subjected to that level of internet bullying and just viciousness when the Wiggles fans started coming at me… there is something about the Wiggles fans, there is just like a hatred in their hearts. Murray, I said I am sorry and I ask you please like man to man, call off you fans, please.”

By the way, I still don’t know if this is all meant to be a joke or not.

Here is Ben in happier times taking about his new music on Noise11. Subscribe to Noise11’s YouTube channel for more interview content.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsHWJwEUfOXymca2HVb2m-w

Check out the most recent interview with Murray Cook and Lizzy Mac from The Soul Movers on Noise11. Subscribe to Noise11’s YouTube channel for more interview content

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

