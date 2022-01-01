Bernie Taupin and Spice Girl Melanie Brown Receive Queen’s New Years Honours - Noise11.com

Elton John’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and Spice Girls’ Melanie Brown (Mel B) have been named in the 2022 New Years Honours list.

Taupin has been awarded the CBE (Commander of the British Empire) for this contribution to music. Mel B received the MBE (Member of the British Empire) for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid.

Bernie Taupin has written the lyrics for almost all of Elton John’s albums from 1970 to now. The pair became a songwriting team after Bernie answered a talent wanted ad placed in a newspaper in 1967.

The John/Taupin songwriting team did once split in the late 70s after the Elton John ‘Blue Moves’ album. Elton’s ‘A Single Man’ album was co-written with Gary Osborne, who had worked with Nana Mouskouri, Val Doonican and The Seekers and had co-written The Rubettes ‘Sugar Baby Love’. During this time Bernie worked with Alice Cooper and co-wrote Alice’s hit ‘How You Gonna See Me Now’ and Alice’s ‘From The Inside’ album.

Bernie has also released three solo album ‘Taupin’ (1971), ‘He Who Rides The Tiger’ (1980) and ‘Tribe’ (1987) as well as two with the band Farm Dogs ‘Last Stand in Open Country’ (1996) and ‘Immigrant Songs’ (1998).

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



