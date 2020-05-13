 Bette Midler Sends Stevie Wonder Birthday Wishes - Noise11.com
Bette Midler Sends Stevie Wonder Birthday Wishes

by Music-News.com on May 14, 2020

Bette Midler kicked off Stevie Wonder’s 70th birthday celebrations on Wednesday by sending him a heartfelt message on social media.

The R&B legend, who has been blind from birth, overcame all the odds to become one of the most successful acts in music history, scoring a string of hits beginning with U.S. number one hit Fingertips in 1963 – making him the youngest artist ever to top the Billboard Hot 100 at just 13.

He went on to become a Motown legend, penning and performing classic tracks including Superstition, Uptight (Everything’s Alright), For Once in My Life, and I Was Made to Love Her.

And as the star celebrated the milestone birthday on Wednesday, his famous pals came out in force early in the day to wish him an initial wave of messages.

Among the first to pay tribute to the hitmaker was singer/actress Bette who, ahead of the stroke of midnight, tweeted: “In five minutes, #StevieWonder will be 70 years young.

“Congratulations to a #NationalTreasure, and thank you for lighting up our lives for all these years. You are one of a kind, young man.”

Singer Tevin Campbell wrote, “Genius was born and the world will always be blessed with its melody. Happy 70th Stevie,” while writer/director Bree Newsome said: “I share a birthday with #StevieWonder Star-struck I’ve been proud ever since I first discovered this at 9 years old.”

Actor Terry Crews added, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY STEVIE WONDER! We love you,” alongside a snap of the pair together.

