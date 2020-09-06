 Beyoncé Donated $1m To Black Owned Businesses - Noise11.com
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyoncé Donated $1m To Black Owned Businesses

by Music-News.com on September 7, 2020

in News

Beyonce celebrated her 39th birthday on Friday by handing out $1 million (£754,000) to struggling Black-owned businesses.

Beyonce announced the donation via her BeyGOOD fund, which she established in partnership with U.S. civil rights organisation the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, on her official website just before her big day.

“Proud to announce $1M in additional funds from Beyonce to help Black-owned small businesses,” her statement reads. “Round two of funding opens this month with our partner, NAACP.”

A spokesman for her charity partners at the NAACP adds: “NAACP Empowerment Programs is delighted to administer a meaningful program in partnership with BeyGOOD’s Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund to assist our small business communities that have been directly impacted by recent events across the country.

“The grants in the amount of $10,000 will be offered to Black-owned small businesses in select cities to help sustain businesses during this time.”

Grants of have been given 20 businesses so far, and there will be a second round of applications later this month, according to BBC News.

In a video message at the Together At Home concert earlier this year, Beyonce discussed the effect the Covid-19 virus was having on Black Americans because they were “disproportionately belong to essential parts of the workforce, that do not have the luxury of working from home.”

“Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you,” the singer shared.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Dips $6m Into His Piggy Bank For Election Run

Kanye West is $6m down from his ridiculous election run.

14 hours ago
St. Vincent
St Vincent Thinks Song Meanings Should Be Left To Interpretation

St. Vincent doesn't like to know what an artist is thinking when they write a song.

3 days ago
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ellie Goulding On Glastonbury

Ellie Goulding has responded to widespread criticism of festival lineups not featuring enough female acts in prominent spots, and she insisted while she'll be at the top of the bill "in the future", she doesn't expect it to come at the Worthy Farm event in 2021.

4 days ago
Jamie Cullum photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jamie Cullum Wins Ivor Novello Award

Jamie Cullum feels "proud" to have won an Ivor Novello award for an Amy Winehouse-inspired song.

4 days ago
The Casanovas
The Casanovas and that Motley Crue and Motorhead Tour

When The Casanovas were once chosen to open for Motley Crue and Motorhead in Australia it was an instant education for Tommy Boyce and Damo Campbell.

4 days ago
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey Updates Fans On Next Album

Lana Del Rey,who previously announced her record 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club' would be released on September 4, has a new single coming out before the title track drops.

4 days ago
The Casanovas
The Casanovas Influences Aren’t Quite What They Seem

The Casanovas are often aligned with AC/DC as a pub rock band but Damo Campbell and Tommy Boyce think otherwise.

5 days ago