Biffy Clyro Finally Release ‘A Celebration of Endings’ After COVID Delay

Scotland’s Biffy Clyro have finally released their ‘A Celebration of Endings’ album, originally due in May but delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve not been dwelling too much on it,” Biffy Clyro bass player and founding member James Johnston tells Noise11.com. “The album was originally planned to come out in May and then we had to delay things. To be honest at that point there was a heightening sense of panic. The idea of asking people to engage with our record at that point didn’t sit well with any of sense. People were trying to scramble their life into some sort of shape so they can actually exist. Rock bands delaying their album isn’t the worst thing that’s going to happen this year.

Watch the full interview with James Johnston of Biffy Clyro:

James says that because of the pandemic some of the songs, like ‘Instant History’ have taken on new meaning. “Some of the songs have an ever a so different meaning now. They have become more personal,” James says. “The meaning has doubled and doubled. It’s strange having life and art imitate each other. Simon often writes about personal things and he still writes from a personal point of view. This time he was looking out the window a little more, looking at society, looking at some of the problem’s society has had for the last 20 or 30 years. Now it has a real sharp focus about it”.

‘A Celebration of Endings’ has already given Biffy Clyro at benchmark achievement. ‘Instant History’ is their 20th Top 40 hit in Scotland. “I did not know that. We’ve been in this band for 25 years now. So much of it hasn’t changed. So much of it is just the same three guys wanting to make music we love. Some things do change. But if you told me all of those years ago that we would have 20 Top 40 hits I would not have believed it.

Biffy Clyro ‘A Celebration of Endings’ is out now through Warner Music.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments