Big Freedia Honored To Feature On New Beyoncé Song - Noise11.com

Big Freedia feels “so honoured” to appear on Beyoncé new track Break My Soul.

Beyoncé released the dance anthem, the lead single off her upcoming album Renaissance, hours earlier than expected on Monday.

The track opens with a sample of Big Freedia’s 2014 hit Explode and her vocals are interspersed throughout the house tune, and the New Orleans bounce artist reacted to her appearance on the song on Twitter.

“It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord,” she wrote, followed by praying, muscle flexing, fire and heart emojis. “Someone please catch me.”

Beyoncé’s 2016 single Formation featured spoken word from Big Freedia, real name Freddie Ross.

Break My Soul also samples Robin S.’ 1990 house classic Show Me Love, and the songwriters Allen George and Fred McFarlane have been credited alongside Freedia, Beyoncé, her rapper husband Jay-Z, BlaqNmilD, The-Dream, and Tricky Stewart.

Break My Soul is taken off Beyoncé’ seventh studio album Renaissance, which will be released on 29 July.

Her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson recently told Entertainment Tonight that her daughter has put “two years of love” into her next project.

“I’m a fan too. I’m very, very excited,” she said. “I just posted recently that I really miss her singing, and I do. I’m as excited as everybody else…. She put two years of love into this. Many, many nights (she spent) all night working. I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

