 Billie Eilish Covers The Beatles’ ‘Something’ - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Covers The Beatles’ ‘Something’

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2020

in News

Billie Eilish has recorded a sedate version of George Harrison’s Abbey Road classic ‘Something’.

Eilish performed her version for XM Radio in the USA. She has taken George’s romantic Beatle ballad and turned it into a darker Torch song.

In the 90s I had the opportunity to interview George Harrison and asked him if he wrote the song (as was thought at the time) about his then-wife Patty Boyd. George’s answer surprised me. “Well no, I didn’t. I just wrote it, and then somebody put together a video. And what they did was they went out and got some footage of me and Pattie, Paul and Linda, Ringo and Maureen, it was at that time, and John and Yoko and they just made up a little video to go with it. So then, everybody presumed I wrote it about Patti, but actually, when I wrote it, I was thinking of Ray Charles”.

George Harrison Classic Interview With Paul Cashmere

‘Something’ was one of two George Harrison songs on the final Beatles album ‘Abbey Road’. The other was ‘Here Comes The Sun’. ‘Something’ was also the lead single from the album. John Lennon’s ‘Come Together’ was the b-side.

http://www.noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Chance The Rapper
Chance The Rapper Sued By Former Manager

Chance the Rapper's former manager is demanding $3 million (£2.2 million) in unpaid commissions in a new lawsuit.

2 days ago
Paloma Faith, Noise11.com music news
Paloma Faith Wants To Make A Jazz Album

Paloma Faith recently teamed up with jazz superstar Gregory Porter on their original festive duet, 'Christmas Prayer' and now she wants to make her own jazz record.

6 days ago
Harry Shearer and Judith Owen
Judith Owen and Harry Shearer To gather Their Famous Friends For A Very Special Christmas Webcast

Judith Owen and Harry Shearer have gathered up their famous friends for the annual  ‘Christmas Without Tears’ fundraiser on 11 December 2020.

6 days ago
Justin Townes Earle photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
Justin Townes Earle Died From Drug Overdose

Steve Earle's singer/songwriter son, Justin Townes Earle, died of an accidental drug overdose, a medical examiner has concluded.

6 days ago
Kelly Clarkson by Ros O'Gorman 210
Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Wants To Screw Her One More Time

Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband Brandon Blackstock is reportedly requesting $436,000 (£320,700) a month in spousal and child support.

6 days ago
Puscifier Debut New Video ‘Fake Affront’

Puscifier, one of Maynard James Keenan’s other bands, have just dropped a new video for the song ‘Fake Affront’.

November 25, 2020
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift To Release Folklore Doco

Taylor Swift's new concert documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, will be released on Disney+ this week.

November 25, 2020