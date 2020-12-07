Billie Eilish Covers The Beatles’ ‘Something’ - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish has recorded a sedate version of George Harrison’s Abbey Road classic ‘Something’.

Eilish performed her version for XM Radio in the USA. She has taken George’s romantic Beatle ballad and turned it into a darker Torch song.

In the 90s I had the opportunity to interview George Harrison and asked him if he wrote the song (as was thought at the time) about his then-wife Patty Boyd. George’s answer surprised me. “Well no, I didn’t. I just wrote it, and then somebody put together a video. And what they did was they went out and got some footage of me and Pattie, Paul and Linda, Ringo and Maureen, it was at that time, and John and Yoko and they just made up a little video to go with it. So then, everybody presumed I wrote it about Patti, but actually, when I wrote it, I was thinking of Ray Charles”.

‘Something’ was one of two George Harrison songs on the final Beatles album ‘Abbey Road’. The other was ‘Here Comes The Sun’. ‘Something’ was also the lead single from the album. John Lennon’s ‘Come Together’ was the b-side.

