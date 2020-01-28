 Billie Eilish is Working On Album Two - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish When We Fall Asleep

Billie Eilish When We Fall Asleep

Billie Eilish is Working On Album Two

by Music-News.com on January 29, 2020

in News

Billie Eilish wants her second album to showcase a more mature side to her music.

Billie capped off a successful year by winning the four main Grammy categories, including Album of the Year, as well as one other prize, for her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and single Bad Guy on Sunday.

Speaking with Australian radio station Triple J, Billie revealed that she and her brother and writing partner Finneas are hard at work on the follow-up – and fans can expect a different and eclectic record.

“I have this good feeling about the next album. It’s not done yet… But I have a good feeling about working on it,” Billie said. “I think we’re going to have a really fun time because we’ve matured and got to know ourselves better and the way we like to work, me and my brother. I think we’ll write this album all over the place.”

Revealing the origins of one track, she added: “One of the songs that we’ve almost finished is one that we wrote half of in Berlin, half of in London, and a part of in Australia. So, we haven’t even written any in (her hometown) LA.”

Billie continued: “We only have a few songs and they’re really different from each other, we’re not really trying to sound like anything it’s just whatever we feel we’ve been making. We’ll keep doing that, feeling something and going with it.”

Fans will not have to wait for the new album to hear new music, however, as the teenage superstar has also created the theme to the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

Describing how she and Finneas were blindsided by getting the job, with her adding, “We never got a letter, or email, or text or anything that was like, ‘You got the Bond song!’ The official ‘you got it’ was us announcing it.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Carson On The Air
Classic Carson ‘On The Air’ Released On CD For The First Time

Carson’s 1973 ‘On The Air’ is on CD for the first time, via Gil Matthews’ Aztec Records.

17 hours ago
Icehouse at Zoo Twilights 26 January 2020 photo by Serge Thomann
Icehouse Cover Up With Bowie and Sex Pistols at Melbourne Zoo Twilights

The newest song Icehouse performed at their Melbourne Zoo Twilights show on Sunday night was 30 years old. There were even Bowie and Sex Pistols covers.

2 days ago
Sara Hood at Record Store Day in Melbourne on Saturday 22 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sara Hood and Ian Harvey To Step Down From AMRA

After 20 years running the Australia Music Retailers Association and 11 promoting Record Store Day in Australia Sara Hood and Ian Harvey are stepping down from AMRA.

3 days ago
Evan and Iva Davies Icehouse photo by Serge Thomann
Iva Davies Son Evan Joins Icehouse At Royal Melbourne Zoo

Iva Davies son Evan was a surprise addition to the Icehouse line-up at Royal Melbourne Zoo on Saturday night.

3 days ago
Felicity Urquhart
Felicity Urquhart Takes Home Five Gold Guitar Awards In Tamworth

Felicity Urquhart has taken home five Gold Guitars including Album Of The Year and Female Artist of the Year at the 48th Country Music Awards of Australia in Tamworth.

3 days ago
Billie Eilish When We Fall Asleep
Billie Eilish Tops Triple J Hottest 100 For 2020

Upcoming Bond theme girl Billie Eilish has topped Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2020.

3 days ago
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australia’s Music Identities Honoured With Australia Day Awards

Keith Urban, Andrew Farris, Deborah Conway, Paul Stewart, Paul Field, Tim Minchin have been honoured in the 2020 Australia Day Awards.

3 days ago