Billie Eilish is Working On Album Two

Billie Eilish wants her second album to showcase a more mature side to her music.

Billie capped off a successful year by winning the four main Grammy categories, including Album of the Year, as well as one other prize, for her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and single Bad Guy on Sunday.

Speaking with Australian radio station Triple J, Billie revealed that she and her brother and writing partner Finneas are hard at work on the follow-up – and fans can expect a different and eclectic record.

“I have this good feeling about the next album. It’s not done yet… But I have a good feeling about working on it,” Billie said. “I think we’re going to have a really fun time because we’ve matured and got to know ourselves better and the way we like to work, me and my brother. I think we’ll write this album all over the place.”

Revealing the origins of one track, she added: “One of the songs that we’ve almost finished is one that we wrote half of in Berlin, half of in London, and a part of in Australia. So, we haven’t even written any in (her hometown) LA.”

Billie continued: “We only have a few songs and they’re really different from each other, we’re not really trying to sound like anything it’s just whatever we feel we’ve been making. We’ll keep doing that, feeling something and going with it.”

Fans will not have to wait for the new album to hear new music, however, as the teenage superstar has also created the theme to the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

Describing how she and Finneas were blindsided by getting the job, with her adding, “We never got a letter, or email, or text or anything that was like, ‘You got the Bond song!’ The official ‘you got it’ was us announcing it.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments