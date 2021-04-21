 Billie Eilish Teases Something New - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Teases Something New

by Music-News.com on April 21, 2021

in News

Billie Eilish caused a commotion on Instagram on Monday by appearing to hint that new music is on the way.

Eilish took to the site with a snap showcasing her newly-dyed blonde hair and, in the caption, she teased a new project was imminent.

Alongside the photo, in which the star wore a cream coloured cardigan with her hair styled with bangs and loose curls, the star penned: “things are comingggg.”

Billie didn’t share any further details.

The post comes after Billie’s brother and collaborator Finneas told reporters at TMZ he “cannot confirm or deny” the singer is working on new music.

Billie, 19, released her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019.

