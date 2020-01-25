Billie Eilish Tops Triple J Hottest 100 For 2020

Upcoming Bond theme girl Billie Eilish has topped Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2020.

Eilish, at age 18, is the youngest person to top the Triple J annual chart. She is also the youngest person ever to record a James Bond theme. We will hear her main song for the 25th Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’ in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, check out the videos from the Top 10 of the Triple J Hottest 100 of 2020.

1. Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

2. Flume – Rushing Back (feat Vera Blue)

3. Mallrat – Charlie

4. Tones and I – Dance Monkey

5. Denzel Curry – Bulls On Parade

6. G Flip – Drink Too Much

7. Lime Cordiale – Robbery

8. The Jungle Giants – Heavy Hearted

9. Thelma Plum – Better In Blak

10. Hilltop Hoods – Exit Signs (feat illy and Ecca Vandal)

