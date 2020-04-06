 Billie Joe Armstrong and Susanna Hoffs Gift Fans ‘Manic Monday’ - Noise11.com
Billie Joe Armstrong and Susanna Hoffs Gift Fans ‘Manic Monday’

by Paul Cashmere on April 7, 2020

in News

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs have spent isolation together apart and created this new version of ‘Manic Monday’ for you.

“Just another No Fun Mondays covering Manic Monday by The Bangles with the help of Susanna Hoffs in the video,” Billie Joe says on the Green Day YouTube channel.

Susanna Hoffs first recorded Prince’s ‘Manic Monday’ in 1986. Prince had intended the song for Apollonia 6 in 1984 but for some weird reason the song never made the final album. Prince’s original demo version was eventually released in 2019 on ‘Originals’.

The Apollonia 6 original ‘Manic Monday’ has not been officially released but versions of it are on YouTube.

The Bangles would have the hit version. Prince played Synthesizer and Piano on the track.

The Bangles ‘Manic Monday’ reached no 3 in Australia, no 2 in the USA and no 2 in the UK.

