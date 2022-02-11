 Billie Joe Armstrong Stolen Car Recovered - Noise11.com
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Billie Joe Armstrong Stolen Car Recovered

by Music-News.com on February 11, 2022

in News

Billie Joe Armstrong’s missing classic car has been recovered by police officers in California.

Earlier this week, Armstrong took to Instagram to share that his 1962 Chevrolet Nova II had been stolen from a property in Costa Mesa and shared several images of the vehicle in the hope followers may recognise it.

On Wednesday, Armstrong returned to the platform and excitedly announced that the classic car had been recovered.

“FOUND MY CAR!! False alarm… turns out I forgot where I parked it… KIDDING!” he joked. “Truth is the person that stole it left it parked. Joy ride? Maybe… who knows. We live in desperate times. Thank god It’s all in one piece. No damage. Thank you thank you to everyone that searched for my Chevy. Love you all.”

Armstrong also uploaded a screenshot of a Daily Pilot article about the recovery, with reporters revealing that sheriffs had located the car in the El Modena neighbourhood of Orange, California but no arrests had been made.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Snoop Dogg image by Ros O'Gorman noise11.com photos
Snoop Dogg Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Snoop Dogg has denied sexually assaulting a woman in 2013.

3 hours ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Is The New Owner of Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg is now the owner of his former label Death Row Records.

19 hours ago
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Lady Antebellum Settle Lawsuit With Lady A

Country group Lady A and the singer Lady A have settled their lawsuit out of court.

2 days ago
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis To Tour Australia in November and December

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will announce Australian tour dates soon for November and December.

3 days ago
Green Day - image By Ros O'Gorman, noise11, photo
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong’s Car Stolen

Billie Joe Armstrong's car has been reported as stolen.

3 days ago
India Arie
India.Arie Exits Spotify Over Joe Rogan Ongoing Racist Slurs

India.Arie is the latest artists to exit Spotify noting Joe Rogan’s ongoing racist slur with continued use of the N word over more than a decade.

4 days ago
Dave Graney and Clare Moore
Dave Graney And Clare Moore Show Everything Is Funny On Tour

Dave Graney and Clare Moore will hit the road for ‘Everything Is Funny’ dates for 2022 with Queensland getting the first show this week.

4 days ago