Billy Joel To Perform One Off Melbourne Show In December 2022 - Noise11.com

Billy Joel will perform one show only in Australia in December to celebrate 50 Years of Billy Joel.

The event will be at the MCG on 10 December 2022. ‘I’m happy to announce that I’m finally coming to Australia to do one exclusive show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of ALWAYS LIVE. It’s been a really long time since I’ve been there, I’m really looking forward to coming and I’m bringing the whole family and we’re going to enjoy it. I’ll see you there,” Billy said in a statement.

The 2013 Stone Fest event was a Sydney only appearance. He hasn’t toured Australia since 2008.

Billy Joel was last in Australia for Stone Fest in Sydney only in 2013. Stone Fest was named after the 1974 Australian biker movie ‘Stone’ and that certainly gave Joel plenty of ammunition for zingers. As Noise11 reported back in 2013, Billy was often referring to his “stoner classics” and “biker songs”.

“Why did they want me to headline a concert based on a stoner movie? Everyone knows Piano Man is a biker theme,” he said during the show. ‘Billy introduced his classic ‘She’s Always A Woman’ as “another biker anthem” and at one time joked about his age says “I haven’t been here for ages. I’m starting to look like my father. Last night my mother tried to hit on me.”

Billy is once again indicating a big year of touring in 2023 which is expected to include Australia. Australia was the first country in the world to give Billy Joel a Top 20 album when ‘Piano Man’ reached no 14. (The album peaked at no 27 in the USA and only got to no 98 in the UK.

Billy Joel is marking 50 Years of Billy Joel. Joel’s debut album ‘Cold Spring Harbor’ was released on 1 November 1971 and he had planned global dates for the 50th that were stalled during the pandemic.

Billy has also announced his 85th Madison Square Garden show for later this year, clocking up the benchmark number of shows on November 23.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The greatest arena run continues…. Billy Joel adds the 85th show in his monthly residency at @thegarden on Nov 23. Access presale tickets starting Thu, Jun 23 at 10am with code SOCIAL.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, Jun 24 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/yukWl5PlsP — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) June 16, 2022

Billy played his last show on 10 June at Madison Square Garden in New York. He is on a lifetime contract with the venue … one show a month for the rest of his life.

This is what his current show looks like …

Billy Joel Madison Square Garden 10 June 2022

Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway) (from Turnstiles, 1976)

I Go to Extremes (from Storm Front, 1989)

Just the Way You Are (from The Stranger, 1977)

The Entertainer (from Streetlife Serenade, 1974)

An Innocent Man (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

Don’t Ask Me Why (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Vienna (from The Stranger, 1977)

Modern Woman (from The Bridge, 1986)

And So It Goes (from Storm Front, 1989)

Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) (from The Stranger, 1977)

Allentown (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)

My Life (from 52 Street, 1978)

New York State of Mind (from Turnstiles, 1976)

The Downeaster Alexa (from Storm Front, 1989)

Zanzibar (from 52 Street, 1978)

She’s Always a Woman (from The Stranger, 1977)

Only the Good Die Young (from The Stranger, 1977)

The River of Dreams (from River of Dreams, 1993)

Nessun dorma (sung by Michael Delguidice)

Scenes From an Italian Restaurant (from The Stranger, 1977)

Piano Man (from Piano Man, 1973)

Encore:

We Didn’t Start the Fire (from Storm Front, 1989)

Uptown Girl (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Big Shot (from 52 Street, 1978)

You May Be Right (from Glass Houses, 1980)

BILLY JOEL

​MELBOURNE CRICKET GROUND

​DECEMBER 2022

​Presented by Frontier Touring, ALWAYS LIVE and Gold 104.3

PRE-SALE

​Runs 48 hours from: Monday 27 June (10am AEST)

​or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

​via frontiertouring.com/billyjoel

​Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 30 June (11am AEST)

​or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

​Begins: Monday 4 July (10am AEST)

Saturday 10 December

​MCG, Melbourne, VIC

​An ALWAYS LIVE Event

​Licensed All Ages

Ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

