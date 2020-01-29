 Billy Joel's Motorcycles Trashed In Robbery - Noise11.com
Billy Joel, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Billy Joel, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Billy Joel’s Motorcycles Trashed In Robbery

by Music-News.com on January 30, 2020

Billy Joel’s motorcycles have been destroyed after thieves broke into the star’s Long Island home.

Joel called police on Monday (27.01.20) morning when he discovered someone had obtained access to his house in Long Island and damaged his property.

Nassau County police told TMZ 12 motorcycles and a home office on the property had been vandalised and it seems that the burglars smashed through a glass door leading into the garage.

It is unclear whether anything was stolen or whether Billy was at home at the time of the break-in, which took place at some point between Saturday (25.01.20) and Monday.

The 70-year-old singer – who is a known bike enthusiast and even owns a nearby motorcycle story – gave a statement to police and they are currently investigating.

Billy previously insisted he’ll never retire because he has the “greatest job in the world”.

Asked if he’s considered retirement, he said: “I have the greatest job in the world. You get up there, you make a lot of noise, girls scream, and you get shitloads of money. Are you fucking kidding me?”

But if he does decide to quit performing, Joel already knows what he wants to happen in his final shows.

He continued: “Now, I do have an idea for a farewell tour.

“The stage is a living-room set: couch, TV, coffee table, food. And there’s bulletproof glass between me and the audience.

“Then I come out and lay down on the couch. I grab the remote and start watching TV.

“The crowd after a couple minutes goes, ‘Fuck this’, and starts throwing shit at the glass.

“I’ll have created a bond between me and the audience where I know they will never pay another nickel to see me again.”

