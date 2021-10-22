Björn From ABBA Had To Google Himself To Find Out About The New ABBA Song Just A Notion - Noise11.com

Björn from ABBA went Googling through Wikipedia to find out when he first recorded the new ABBA song ‘Just A Notion’.

In a statement attached to the release of the new song today, Björn Ulvaeus says: “Wikipedia says this track was recorded in September 1978, which sounds about right”.

Well, good to know Björn puts more faith in Wikipedia than the ABBA archives.

‘Just A Notion’ was one of the songs rejected for the ‘Voulez-Vous’ album of 1979. “That puts it in between ABBA the Album and Voulez-Vous, and it would have been included in the latter had we not decided against it. Why did we decide against it? In hindsight, I don’t have a clue. It’s a good song with great vocals. I know that we played it to a publisher in France and a couple of other people we trusted and as far as I can remember they liked it very much. So it’s a mystery and will remain a mystery.”

The new song features new backing tracks but it is the original 1978 recorded vocals. “Now Benny has recorded a new backing track to which we’ve added drums and guitars, but all vocals are from the original 1978 tracks. In a way, it demonstrates what we plan to do with ABBA Voyage in 2022. There, we will have a live band playing, but all vocals will be from the old recording,” he says.

“‘Just a Notion’ is a ridiculously happy song and hopefully it will cheer you up in these dark times!”

‘Just A Notion’ is the third song released from the upcoming ‘Voyage’ album, ABBA’s first album in 40 years.

In September, ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ were released.

‘Voyage’ will be released on 5 November 2021.

ABBA Voyage opens 27th May 2022 and will see the digital versions of ABBA perform a set jam-packed with some of their greatest hits and much-loved songs, along with the new tracks ‘I Still Have Faith in You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ – alongside a ten-piece live band, which was put together by musician and former Klaxons keyboardist James Righton, and features the acclaimed BRIT-nominated singer Little Boots.

The additional tickets for ABBA Voyage, which will take bookings to 4th December 2022, will be on sale from 10am Wednesday 3rd November from abbavoyage.com, with a priority booking window for ABBA Voyage database subscribers from 10am Tuesday 2nd November.

ABBA Voyage is directed by Baillie Walsh (Flashbacks of a Fool, Being James Bond, Springsteen and I), and produced by Svana Gisla (David Bowie Blackstar/Lazarus, Beyoncé and Jay Z for HBO, Springsteen and I) and Ludvig Andersson (And Then We Danced, Yung Lean – “In My Head”, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again).

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments