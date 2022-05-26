Black Eyed Peas and Pitbull To Perform From Crater - Noise11.com

Black Eyed Peas and Pitbull are to perform a concert from an ancient volcanic crater.

They have signed on to headline the first-ever Atlantis Concert for Earth, a nonprofit concert and “global conservation celebration” that will take place in the Azores Islands, Portugal on 22 and 23 July. The pristine venue is a natural amphitheatre, nestled along two lakes inside an ancient volcano crater.

“Nature is the true headliner at the Atlantis Concert for the Earth,” said will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas. “It is a surreal other-worldly experience to perform on the rim of an extinct volcanic crater to celebrate the rockstars of conservation while using music as a megaphone to call attention to the need for global conservation.”

The line-up also includes Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, Mod Sun, and Girlfriends, with Sting to appear virtually. Nicole Scherzinger is set to host the event.

“I love Concert for Earth’s inclusive mission of finding balance with our planet and leaning into our passions and superpowers to inspire people to become rockstars for Earth! The world is changed by our actions and not our opinions,” she added.

