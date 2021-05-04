Black Keys Debut ‘Going Down South’ Video From ‘Delta Kream’ Album - Noise11.com

The Black Keys have a new video for the song ‘Going Down South’.
‘Delta Kream’ is the name of the tenth album for The Black Keys, due May 14. The album is a collection of blues covers.
Delta Kream Track Listing:
1. Crawling Kingsnake
2. Louise
3. Poor Boy a Long Way From Home
4. Stay All Night
5. Going Down South (Robert Lee Burnside)
6. Coal Black Mattie
7. Do the Romp
8. Sad Days, Lonely Nights
9. Walk with Me
10. Mellow Peaches
11. Come on and Go with Me
