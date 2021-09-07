 Black Oak Arkansas’ Rickie Lee Reynolds Dead At Age 72 - Noise11.com
Black Oak Arkansas photo Rickie Lee Reynolds Facebook page

Black Oak Arkansas photo Rickie Lee Reynolds Facebook page

Black Oak Arkansas’ Rickie Lee Reynolds Dead At Age 72

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2021

in News

Black Oak Arkansas’ founding member and guitarist Rickie Lee Reynolds has died aged 72.

Reynolds died from kidney and heart failure after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

Reynolds’ daughter Amber Lee announced her father’s passing on social media.

I want to thank each and every one of you for your outpour of compassion and care. It had me in tears to see all of the love for my father, and I know he would have a hard time fighting them back himself.

This is so difficult to have to share, but every single one of you meant the world to him.
Unfortunately, this morning he suffered another cardiac arrest, which they were unable to resuscitate him from. We are all heartbroken by this massive loss, and the whole world feels colder and more empty without his presence among us.

Please take a moment of silence today to remember all of the love he gave to the world, and take some time to give back some of those wonderful feelings that he gave us all in our times of need. Share his greatness with another today, and help make the world a better place, just as he did. Let’s shine his light upon all around us. Look at something beautiful today and truly appreciate it deeply in your soul.

Thank you all. All of my love goes out to those who feel this overwhelming loss right now, just as I do. Please take heart in knowing he loves all of us, as much as we love him. And he felt that love every day in the center of his big ole heart. He will continue to feel that love, forever. Just as we will never forget the love he bestowed upon us.

If you feel so inclined, please feel free to share a story about how this majestic man left a bright spot in your personal life. I know he meant the world to me, now let the world know what he meant to you.

Again, thank you all.

Black Oak Arkansas were originally known as The Knowbody Else. The name was changed when they signed to ATCO Records in 1970. Their self-titled album was released the following year. By 1975 Reynolds had left the band, they dropped Arkansas from their name and became Black Oak.

Singer Ruby Starr died in 1995. Guitarist Stanley Knight died in 2013, guitarist Jack Holder died in 2015, guitarist Jimmy Henderson died in 2016.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Air Supply perform at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016.
Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply Recovers From Covid-19

Air Supply’s Russell Hitchcock has tested negative to Covid-19 after a positive result last week.

8 hours ago
Motorhead Everything Louder Forever
Motörhead’s Best of the Best Coming In ‘Everything Louder Forever’ Compilation

Motörhead will released a definitive collection with ‘Everything Louder Forever’ coming on both CD and vinyl.

9 hours ago
Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
ABBA ‘Voyage’ Breaks UK Record For Pre-Orders

Two months out from its official release ABBA ‘Voyage’ has broken a UK record for pre-orders, held for more than decade by Take That.

10 hours ago
Pink Floyd A Momentary Lapse of Reason
Pink Floyd To Release 21st Century Edition Of ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’

Pink Floyd have de-80s’d their album ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’ and will release the new edition in October.

12 hours ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller Becomes A First Time Grandfather

Paul Weller has become a grandfather for the first time.

19 hours ago
The Doors LA Woman
The Doors To Release 50th Anniversary Edition of ‘LA Woman’

The Doors have a 50th anniversary edition of ‘L.A. Woman’ on the way. The new edition has been expanded to three discs. A 40th Anniversary edition had two.

1 day ago
David Crosby If I Could Only Remember My Name
David Crosby ‘If I Could Only Remember My Name’ Expanded for 50th Anniversary

David Crosby has a 50th anniversary edition of his debut solo album ‘If I Could Only Remember My Name’ on the way.

1 day ago