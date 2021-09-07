Black Oak Arkansas’ Rickie Lee Reynolds Dead At Age 72 - Noise11.com

Black Oak Arkansas’ founding member and guitarist Rickie Lee Reynolds has died aged 72.

Reynolds died from kidney and heart failure after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

Reynolds’ daughter Amber Lee announced her father’s passing on social media.

I want to thank each and every one of you for your outpour of compassion and care. It had me in tears to see all of the love for my father, and I know he would have a hard time fighting them back himself.

This is so difficult to have to share, but every single one of you meant the world to him.

Unfortunately, this morning he suffered another cardiac arrest, which they were unable to resuscitate him from. We are all heartbroken by this massive loss, and the whole world feels colder and more empty without his presence among us.

Please take a moment of silence today to remember all of the love he gave to the world, and take some time to give back some of those wonderful feelings that he gave us all in our times of need. Share his greatness with another today, and help make the world a better place, just as he did. Let’s shine his light upon all around us. Look at something beautiful today and truly appreciate it deeply in your soul.

Thank you all. All of my love goes out to those who feel this overwhelming loss right now, just as I do. Please take heart in knowing he loves all of us, as much as we love him. And he felt that love every day in the center of his big ole heart. He will continue to feel that love, forever. Just as we will never forget the love he bestowed upon us.

If you feel so inclined, please feel free to share a story about how this majestic man left a bright spot in your personal life. I know he meant the world to me, now let the world know what he meant to you.

Again, thank you all.