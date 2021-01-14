Black Sabbath’s Iconic Ronnie James Dio Albums Set For Expansion - Noise11.com

‘Heaven and Hell’ and ‘Mob Rules’, the initial two Black Sabbath albums with Ronnie James Dio on vocals, will be expanded with rare and previously unreleased music.

Ronnie James Dio joined Black Sabbath in 1979. ‘Heaven and Hell’ was released in 1980, ‘Mob Rules’ in 1981 and then Ronnie was out and Deep Purple’s Ian Gillian took over. Dio returned in 1992 for one more Sabbath album ‘Dehumanizer’.

HEAVEN AND HELL: DELUXE EDITION adds several bonus tracks that have never been released in North America, including versions of “Children Of The Sea” and “Die Young” recorded live in 1980 in Hartford, CT. The set concludes with live rarities like “E5150” and “Neon Knights” that originally appeared in 2007 on the Rhino Handmade’s limited edition collection, Black Sabbath: Live At Hammersmith Odeon.

MOB RULES: DELUXE EDITION boasts an expansive selection of rare and unreleased recordings. Along with additional tracks from Live At Hammersmith Odeon, the collection also includes a newly mixed version of “The Mob Rules.” The cherry on top is an entire concert recorded in 1982 in Portland, OR. Highlights include stellar performances of “Neon Knights” “Heaven And Hell” and “Voodoo.”

Black Sabbath reformed with Ronnie James Dio in 2006 but they could not licence the name. Instead, they rebranded as ‘Heaven and Hell’ and released ‘The Devil You Know’ album in 2009, bringing Dio’s Sabbath catalogue to four studio albums.

Both albums will be released on March 5 2021.

HEAVEN AND HELL: DELUXE EDITION

2-CD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. “Neon Knights”

2. “Children Of The Sea”

3. “Lady Evil”

4. “Heaven And Hell”

5. “Wishing Well”

6. “Die Young”

7. “Walk Away”

8. “Lonely Is The Word”

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

1. “Children Of The Sea” – Live B-Side Of “Neon Knights” *

2. “Heaven And Hell” – Live B-Side Of “Die Young” *

3. “Lady Evil” – 7” Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT (August 10, 1980)

4. “Neon Knights” *

5. “Children Of The Sea” *

6. “Heaven And Hell” *

7. “Die Young” *

Hammersmith Odeon, London (Dec 31, 1981- Jan 2, 1982)

8. “E5150”

9. “Neon Knights”

10. “Children Of The Sea”

11. “Heaven And Hell”

2-LP Track Listing

Side One

1. “Neon Knights”

2. “Children Of The Sea”

3. “Lady Evil”

4. “Heaven And Hell”

Side Two

1. “Wishing Well”

2. “Die Young”

3. “Walk Away”

4. “Lonely Is The Word”

Side Thee

1. “Children Of The Sea” – Live B-Side Of “Neon Knights” *

2. “Heaven And Hell” – Live B-Side Of “Die Young” *

3. “Lady Evil” – 7” Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

4. “Neon Knights” – Live 1980 *

Side Four

1. “Children Of The Sea” – Live 1980 *

2. “Heaven And Hell” – Live 1980 *

3. “Die Young” – Live 1980 *

MOB RULES: DELUXE EDITION

2-CD Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. “Turn Up The Night”

2. “Voodoo”

3. “The Sign Of The Southern Cross”

4. “E5150”

5. “The Mob Rules”

6. “Country Girl”

7. “Slipping Away”

8. “Falling Off The Edge Of The World”

9. “Over And Over”

Bonus Tracks

10. “The Mob Rules” – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

11. “Die Young” – Live B-Side Of “Mob Rules” 7” *

12. “The Mob Rules” – New 2021 Mix **

Live At The Hammersmith Odeon London (31/12/81 – 2/1/82)

13. “Country Girl”

14. “Slipping Away”

15. “The Mob Rules”

16. “Voodoo”

Live At Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR, April 22, 1982

17. Intro **

18. “Neon Knights” **

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

Live At Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR, April 22, 1982

1. “N.I.B.” **

2. “Children Of The Sea” **

3. “Voodoo” **

4. “Black Sabbath” **

5. “War Pigs” **

6. Drum Solo **

7. “Iron Man” **

8. “The Mob Rules” **

9. “Heaven And Hell” **

10. Guitar Solo **

11. “Sign Of The Southern Cross/Heaven And Hell” – Reprise **

12. “Paranoid” **

13. “Children Of The Grave” **

2-LP Track Listing

Side One

1. “Turn Up The Night”

2. “Voodoo”

3. “The Sign Of The Southern Cross”

4. “E5150”

5. “The Mob Rules”

Side Two

1. “Country Girl”

2. “Slipping Away”

3. “Falling Off The Edge Of The World”

4. “Over And Over”

Side Three

1. “The Mob Rules” – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

2. “Die Young” – Live B-Side Of “Mob Rules” 7” *

3. “The Mob Rules” – New 2021 Mix **

4. “Sign Of The Southern Cross/Heaven And Hell” – Reprise **

Side Four

Live At The Hammersmith Odeon London (31/12/81 – 2/1/82)

1. “Country Girl”

2. “Slipping Away”

3. “The Mob Rules”

4. “Voodoo”

* previously unreleased in North America

** previously unreleased

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments