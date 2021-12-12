Black Uhuru Co-founder Garth Dennis Dead at 72 - Noise11.com

Garth Dennis, a co-founding member of Jamaican reggae act Black Uhuru, has died at the age of 72.
Dennis formed Black Uhuru in Jamaica in 1972. He left in the mid 70s to join Wailing Souls then returned to Black Uhuru in 1985. He continued with Black Uhuru until 1997 when the group lost its name in a legal battle with former member Duckie Simpson. In 2015 Garth released a solo album ‘Trenchtown 19 3rd Street’.
Garth also released eight albums with the Wailing Souls between 1979 and 1984.
