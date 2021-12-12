 Black Uhuru Co-founder Garth Dennis Dead at 72 - Noise11.com
Garth Dennis

Garth Dennis

Black Uhuru Co-founder Garth Dennis Dead at 72

by Paul Cashmere on December 12, 2021

in News

Garth Dennis, a co-founding member of Jamaican reggae act Black Uhuru, has died at the age of 72.

Dennis formed Black Uhuru in Jamaica in 1972. He left in the mid 70s to join Wailing Souls then returned to Black Uhuru in 1985. He continued with Black Uhuru until 1997 when the group lost its name in a legal battle with former member Duckie Simpson. In 2015 Garth released a solo album ‘Trenchtown 19 3rd Street’.

Garth also released eight albums with the Wailing Souls between 1979 and 1984.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Police Share Christmas Version of ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’

A previously unseen music video for The Police’s 1980 UK Number One hit ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’ has been unearthed from the band’s archives after 41 years. The video has now been released for Christmas 2021.

2 days ago
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts In London

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have finally had their chance to farewell Charlie Watts in a memorial gathering in London.

3 days ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller To Play Show For Chelsea Hospital

Paul Weller is set to play a special show at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

3 days ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Thanks Music Therapy Students

The first students to graduate from a North East music therapy centre have received a special message from the superstar who launched them on their journey.

4 days ago
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson Reschedules Eagle Rock 50th Anniversary Tour

Ross Wilson has a stack of new dates for the Eagle Rock 50th anniversary tour, postponed because of Covid.

4 days ago
Paul McCartney and Wings Wings Wild Life
Paul McCartney and Wings ‘Wild Life’ Album Turns 50

‘Wild Life’, the third post-Beatles album for Paul McCartney, was released 50 years ago this week.

4 days ago
John Miles Rebel
R.I.P. John Miles at 72

John Miles, best known for the 1976 hit ‘Music’, has died at the age of 72.

5 days ago