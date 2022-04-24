 Blondie Play Their First Show Of 2022 In Scotland - Noise11.com
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Debbie Harry, Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Blondie Play Their First Show Of 2022 In Scotland

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2022

Blondie have reactivated after Covid playing their first live show for 2022 in Glasgow on Friday night. (22 April 2022).

Blondie’s last concert was 10 August 2019 at a winery in Washington State.

Blondie live 2022 was mainly hits (minus a few). Missing were Denis, In The Flesh and Island of Lost Souls. The 1982 album ‘The Hunter’ was completely bypassed as well.

The first Blondie setlist of 2022 was:

X Offender (from Blondie, 1976)
Hanging on the Telephone (from Parallel Lines, 1978)
Sunday Girl (from Parallel Lines, 1978)
Picture This (from Parallel Lines, 1978)
Mother (from Panic of Girls, 2010)
Fade Away and Radiate (from Parallel Lines, 1978)
The Tide Is High (from Autoamerican, 1980)
What I Heard (from Panic of Girls, 2010)
Atomic (from Eat To The Beat, 1979)
(I’m Always Touched by Your) Presence, Dear (From Plastic Letters, 1977)
Shayla (from Eat To The Beat, 1979)
Union City Blue (from Eat To The Beat, 1979)
Long Time (from Pollinator, 2017)
Rapture (from Autoamerican, 1980)
Maria (from No Exit, 1999)
Dreaming (from Eat To The Beat, 1979)
Heart of Glass (from Parallel Lines, 1978)

Encore:
No Exit (from No Exit, 1999)
Fragments (from Pollinator, 2017)
Call Me (from American Gigalo soundtrack, 1979)
One Way or Another (from Parallel Lines, 1978)

