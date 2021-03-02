Blondie The Comic Book Is On The Way - Noise11.com

Blondie’s first comic book ‘Blondie: Against The Odds’ is coming soon.

‘Blondie: Against The Odds’ follows the origins of Blondie in New York City told through the songs that fueled their rise to fame.

The super deluxe edition of the comic book is a hardcover edition with ten song-inspired art prints, ten Blondie postcards and comes in a slipcase.

The featured songs are X-Offender (76) Fade Away And Radiate (78) Hanging On The Telephone (78) One Way or Another (78) Heart of Glass (78) Dreaming (79) Atomic (79) Call Me (80) Rapture (80) Island of Lost Souls (82). A music bundle is on the way too.

‘Blondie: Against All Odds’ was illustrated by John McCrea and written by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti.

