 Bluesfest To Pay Tribute To Bob Dylan On Opening Night - Noise11.com
Joe Camilleri The Black Sorrows Noise11 interview

Bluesfest To Pay Tribute To Bob Dylan On Opening Night

by Paul Cashmere on November 9, 2021

in News

Joe Camilleri will lead a night of celebration of the music of Bob Dylan for Bluesfest’s opening night on 14 April 2022 of the Easter weekend.

Joe, along with a handpicked list of Bluesfest artists, well perform a Dylan set marking Bob’s 80th on May 24 this year. The line-up will be announced later.

No doubt Joe will include is cover of Dylan’s ‘Silvio’ in his set:

Dylan appeared at Bluesfest twice in 2011 on 25 and 26 April.

Setlist 26 April 2011:

Gonna Change My Way of Thinking From Slow Train Coming, 1979)
It Ain’t Me, Babe (from Another Side of Bob Dylan, 1964)
Rollin’ and Tumblin’ (from Modern Times, 2006)
Tangled Up In Blue (from Blood On The Tracks, 1975)
Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum (from Love and Theft, 2001)
Spirit on the Water (from Modern Times, 2006)
Cold Irons Bound (from Time Out Of Mind, 1997)
Desolation Row (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)
Summer Days (from Love and Theft, 2001)
Simple Twist of Fate (from Blood On The Tracks, 1975)
Highway 61 Revisited (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)
Ballad of a Thin Man (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)
Like a Rolling Stone (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)
Forever Young (from Planet Waves, 1974)

Setlist 25 April 2011:

Gonna Change My Way of Thinking From Slow Train Coming, 1979)
Don’t Think Twice Its Alright (from The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, 1963)
The Levee’s Gonna Break (from Modern Times, 2006)
Tangled Up In Blue (from Blood On The Tracks, 1975)
Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum (from Love and Theft, 2001)
Trying To get To Heaven (from Time Out Of Mind, 1997)
High Water (for Charley Patton, (from Love and Theft, 2001)
A Hard Rains A-Gonna Fall (from The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, 1963)
Summer Days (from Love and Theft, 2001)
It Ain’t Me, Babe (from Another Side of Bob Dylan, 1964)
Simple Twist of Fate (from Blood On The Tracks, 1975)
Highway 61 Revisited (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)
Ballad of a Thin Man (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)
Like a Rolling Stone (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)
Forever Young (from Planet Waves, 1974)

Bluesfest is on the Easter weekend in Byron Bay.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Men At Work Business As Usual
Men At Work Business As Usual Turns 40

One of Australia’s most iconic albums, Men At Work ‘Business As Usual’ has turned 40.

2 hours ago
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.
Icehouse To Headline By The C In Torquay

As Australian artists continue to activate in a post-Covid world the latest announcement comes from Icehouse who will headline By The C in Torquay in February.

6 hours ago
Leo Sayer by Ros O'Gorman
Leo Sayer and Metallica Mash Together Rather Nicely Don’t You Think!

Clearly one of the best mash-ups ever to hit YouTube popped up this week with Leo Sayer and Metallica becoming Leotallica.

2 days ago
Nic Cester To Publish Children’s Book ‘Skipping Girl’

Nic Cester is paying tribute to one of Melbourne’s landmarks, the Skipping Girl Vinegar sign, with his first children’s book ‘Skipping Girl’.

4 days ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers To Play A Day On The Green

As live music kicks back up in Australia so does major events with the first A Day On The Green post-Covid announcement going to The Killers.

4 days ago
Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band
Tex Perkins Delivers New Fat Rubber Band

The debut album for Tex Perkins and The Fat Rubber Band has arrived.

4 days ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch The Paul Kelly Christmas Video

Paul Kelly has debuted his music video for ‘Christmas’ from his upcoming ‘Christmas Train’ album coming 19 November.

4 days ago