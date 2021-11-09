Bluesfest To Pay Tribute To Bob Dylan On Opening Night - Noise11.com

Joe Camilleri will lead a night of celebration of the music of Bob Dylan for Bluesfest’s opening night on 14 April 2022 of the Easter weekend.

Joe, along with a handpicked list of Bluesfest artists, well perform a Dylan set marking Bob’s 80th on May 24 this year. The line-up will be announced later.

No doubt Joe will include is cover of Dylan’s ‘Silvio’ in his set:

Dylan appeared at Bluesfest twice in 2011 on 25 and 26 April.

Setlist 26 April 2011:

Gonna Change My Way of Thinking From Slow Train Coming, 1979)

It Ain’t Me, Babe (from Another Side of Bob Dylan, 1964)

Rollin’ and Tumblin’ (from Modern Times, 2006)

Tangled Up In Blue (from Blood On The Tracks, 1975)

Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum (from Love and Theft, 2001)

Spirit on the Water (from Modern Times, 2006)

Cold Irons Bound (from Time Out Of Mind, 1997)

Desolation Row (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

Summer Days (from Love and Theft, 2001)

Simple Twist of Fate (from Blood On The Tracks, 1975)

Highway 61 Revisited (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

Ballad of a Thin Man (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

Like a Rolling Stone (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

Forever Young (from Planet Waves, 1974)

Setlist 25 April 2011:

Gonna Change My Way of Thinking From Slow Train Coming, 1979)

Don’t Think Twice Its Alright (from The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, 1963)

The Levee’s Gonna Break (from Modern Times, 2006)

Tangled Up In Blue (from Blood On The Tracks, 1975)

Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum (from Love and Theft, 2001)

Trying To get To Heaven (from Time Out Of Mind, 1997)

High Water (for Charley Patton, (from Love and Theft, 2001)

A Hard Rains A-Gonna Fall (from The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, 1963)

Summer Days (from Love and Theft, 2001)

It Ain’t Me, Babe (from Another Side of Bob Dylan, 1964)

Simple Twist of Fate (from Blood On The Tracks, 1975)

Highway 61 Revisited (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

Ballad of a Thin Man (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

Like a Rolling Stone (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

Forever Young (from Planet Waves, 1974)

Bluesfest is on the Easter weekend in Byron Bay.

