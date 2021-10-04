Bob Dylan Musical ‘Girl From The North Country’ To Open In Sydney - Noise11.com

‘Girl From The North Country’, a musical based on the music of Bob Dylan, will open in Sydney in January 2022.

‘Girl From The North Country’ will star multi Gold Logie winner, Lisa McCune (King And I, South Pacific), Zahra Newman (The Book of Mormon, Wentworth), Terence Crawford (Escape from Pretoria, 1984), Helen Dallimore (Wicked [London], Legally Blond) and Helpmann Award winner, the legendary Peter Carroll.

Lisa McCune said: “Every now and then a show or character has a profound effect on you…Girl from the North Country and Elizabeth Laine were that for me, and I am thrilled to be to be part of an incredible ensemble cast for the Australian Premiere at the newly renovated Theatre Royal Sydney.

“With music and lyrics by the legendary Bob Dylan, set to a beautiful book written by Conor McPherson, I know audiences will share in a memorable theatrical experience.”

According to the producers, ‘Girl From The North Country’ is “a story of American life in 1934 Minnesota, it centres on a community living on a knife-edge in the local guesthouse: the owner, Nick, owes more money than he can ever repay, his wife Elizabeth’s mind is slowly deteriorating, and their daughter Marianne is carrying a child no-one will account for. And, when a preacher selling bibles, and a boxer looking for a comeback turn up in the middle of the night, things start to spiral beyond the point of no return”.

Director Conor McPherson said: “It is an honour to bring this production I’m so proud of to Australia as part of the Sydney Festival in January next year. Our journey from The Old Vic in London to the West End in London and onto Broadway has been monumental, and now as part of the reopening in Sydney of the Theatre Royal. We have managed to find an incredible Australian cast and we can’t wait to bring this magical production to life.”

‘Girl From The North Country’ will open at the Theatre Royal in Sydney on 5 January 2021.

Songs used in the production include:

“Sign on the Window”

“Went to See the Gypsy”

“Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love)”

“Slow Train”

“License to Kill”

“I Want You”

“Like a Rolling Stone”

“Make You Feel My Love”

“You Ain’t Going Nowhere”

“Jokerman”

“Sweetheart Like You”

“True Love Tends to Forget”

“Girl from the North Country”

“Hurricane”

“Idiot Wind”

“Duquesne Whistle”

“Señor (Tales of Yankee Power)”

“Is Your Love in Vain?”

“Forever Young”

