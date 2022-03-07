Bob Dylan Plays His First Shows of 2022 - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan has returned to the stage for his first live shows of 2022 in Arizona.

Dylan performed on 3 March in Phoenix and 4 March in Tucson performing the same setlist both nights.

Dylan doesn’t do a Greatest Hits show and even when he performs a classic it isn’t necessarily going to sound like the original.

For the ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ tour, nine of the 17 songs were from the new album. There was one song, ‘Crossing The Rubicon’, performed for the very first time at a Dylan concert in Phoenix. The only ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ track he is not playing live is the 17-minute ‘Murder Most Foul’.

Dylan will perform tonight in Albuquerque and Tuesday night in Lubbock.

Watching the River Flow (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)

Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine

I Contain Multitudes (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

False Prophet (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971

Black Rider (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (from John Wesley Harding, 1967)

My Own Version of You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Crossing the Rubicon (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Gotta Serve Somebody (from Slow Train Coming, 1979)

I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Melancholy Mood (from Fallen Angels, 2016)

Mother of Muses (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Every Grain of Sand (from Shot of Love, 1981)

