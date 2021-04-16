Bob Evans Releases ‘Tomorrowland’, His First Album In Five Years - Noise11.com

Bob Evans has released a new album ‘Tomorrowland’, landing five years after his fifth album ‘Car Boot Sale’.

Of the gap between albums Kevin Mitchell (aka Bob Evans) says, “I’ve never waited so long between the studio and release day before which was hard because I knew I was sitting on something good and I’m just so glad people are finally hearing it. I went into recording this album feeling refreshed, as if I was beginning a whole new chapter for Bob Evans, one with more electric guitars, a live band actually playing live in a room together and not fussing over perfection but striving for feel. There are influences and production aesthetics that I have never brought in to my world before and the end result is one that I’m immensely proud of as being a record unlike any I’ve made before.”

Bob started dropping songs from the album during lockdown. “Every time an album is released it feels special, a small but significant accomplishment. This one feels a little extra than normal though, having been born out of such tumultuous times,” he said.

Bob Evans has a stack of shows planned over June.

NATIONAL TOMORROWLAND TOUR

THU 03 JUN | KINGSCLIFF BEACH HOTEL, KINGSCLIFF NSW (18+)

FRI 04 JUN | BLACK BEAR LODGE, BRISBANE QLD (18+)

SAT 05 JUN | VILLA NOOSA, NOOSAVILLE QLD (18+)

FRI 11 JUN | GRACE EMILY HOTEL, ADELAIDE SA (18+)

SAT 12 JUN | THE ROSEMOUNT HOTEL, PERTH WA (18+)

SUN 13 JUN | THE RIVER, MARGARET RIVER WA (18+)

WED 16 JUN| HERITAGE HOTEL, BULLI NSW (18+)

THU 17 JUN | LIZOTTE’S, NEWCASTLE NSW (18+)

FRI 18 JUN | CAMELOT LOUNGE, SYDNEY NSW (18+)

SAT 19 JUN | FROST & FIRE FESTIVAL, FORBES NSW (All Ages)

SUN 20 JUN | THE BRASS MONKEY, CRONULLA NSW (18+)

THU 24 JUN | SOOKI LOUNGE, BELGRAVE VIC (18+)

FRI 25 JUN | BRIDGE HOTEL, CASTLEMAINE VIC (18+)

SAT 26 JUN | NORTHCOTE SOCIAL CLUB, NORTHCOTE VIC (18+)

