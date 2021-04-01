Bob Geldof Is Going To Be A Grandfather - Noise11.com

Bob Geldof’s daughter Pixie is expecting her first child.

Pixie, the daughter of Bob and the late Paula Yates, showed off a large baby bump during a stroll in London with husband George Barnett, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail Online.

Pixie, who has yet to comment on the pregnancy on her social media pages, looked summery in a blue maxi dress as she and her spouse grabbed a cold drink while out and about in the capital.

It’s the first child for both Pixie and George, 32, who married in June 2017.

Pixie and These New Puritans rocker George started dating in 2012, with the beauty telling Elle magazine the following year that she felt her boyfriend was “The One”.

