Bob Hudson ‘Newcastle Song’ Is Coming To CD - Noise11.com

Philip Israel’s Possum will release the 70s Bob Hudson classic ‘The Newcastle Song’.

Hudson had been a geography teacher and then a psychiatric nurse when he started performing as a folk singer.

The satirical ‘The Newcastle Song’ was released in 1974 and made it to number one on the Australian singles chart after the original 10 minute song was edited down to a four minute single. ‘The Newcastle Song’ topped the Australia chart for four weeks.

The song generated a response taking the subject of ‘The Newcastle Song’ and addressing it with ‘Rak Off Normie’. That became a Top 10 hit for Maureen Elkner in 1975.

Hudson also wrote ‘Girls Of Our town’, another Top 40 hit in 1976 for Margaret Roadknight.

Bob Hudson was part of the original on-air line-up of 2JJ (now called Double J) in Sydney. He later worked for ABC’s 2BL (now ABC Radio Sydney).

Hudson, now in his mid-70s, has a PhD in Archaeology from the University of Sydney and does research on ancient Burma (Myanmar).

Israel will reissue ‘The Newcastle Song’ in July or August on the newly reactivated M7 Records. He has also announced the reissue of the Southern Contemporary Rock Assembly’s ‘SCRA‘ album.

