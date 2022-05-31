 Bobby Brown Concerned About Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic - Noise11.com
Bobby Brown Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi

Bobby Brown Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi

Bobby Brown Concerned About Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic

by Music-News.com on June 1, 2022

in News

Bobby Brown hopes the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic doesn’t focus on her turbulent personal life.

Produced by Clive Davis, who helped bring the superstar to prominence, I Wanna Dance with Somebody promises to delve into Whitney’s life and career.

But in a new interview with Billboard, Bobby shared that he hopes the project doesn’t do a deep dive into his relationship with the singer.

“I truly hope that they let her rest and also let our relationship rest. I don’t know anything about the biopic that Clive is doing,” the R&B star said. “But hopefully, it won’t dive into our relationship. Hopefully, it will be more about the music and not about her personal life.”

Bobby and Whitney met in 1989 and formed a close friendship before tying the knot in 1992.

But throughout the course of their marriage, there were rumours of drug use and physical altercations, with the 53-year-old charged with battery following an incident in 2003. The pair divorced in 2007.

Whitney died at the age of 48 in 2012.

Bobby is currently promoting his new documentary Biography: Bobby Brown, which is airing on A&E.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody, starring Naomi Ackie as Whitney, Ashton Sanders as Bobby, and Stanley Tucci as Clive, is set to be released in December.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rob Zombie - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Zombo Will Be In Rob Zombie’s Munsters Movie

Rob Zombie is reactivating the one-time Munsters character Zombo for his new Munsters movie.

3 mins ago
Anthony Albanese MP at Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Billy Bragg Trends After His Lyrics Were Quoted In Anthony Albanese Speech

Billy Bragg started trending on Twitter today after Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese quoted one of his lyrics in his first press conference as Prime Minister.

46 mins ago
Dave Navarro Trust No One
Dave Navarro Of Jane’s Addiction Has Had Long Covid Since December

Dave Navarro has been suffering from long COVID since December.

7 hours ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg says F*ck You Australia, I Got A Better Offer

Snoop Dogg has cancelled his Australian tour, in fact all of his remaining shows for 2022 because … well basically he got a better offer.

2 days ago
Big L Way, Harlem
Harlem Street Re-Named After Rapper Big L

W 140St in Harlem has been named Lamont ‘Big L’ Coleman Way, in honor of slain rapper Lamont Coleman (aka Big Al) who was shot dead in 1999.

2 days ago
Screaming Jets
“Thank F*ck” The Screaming Jets Are Back

The Screaming Jets ‘All For One’ national tour dates are back on and according to singer Dave Gleeson “Thank F*ck”.

2 days ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Postpones Release of New Music Because of Texas Shooting

Christina Aguilera has postponed the release of her upcoming EP, La Tormenta.

3 days ago