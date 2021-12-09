 Brad Paisley To Headline Deni Ute Muster 2022 - Noise11.com
Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley To Headline Deni Ute Muster 2022

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2021

in News

US country legend Brad Paisley will headline the Deni Ute Muster for 2022.

The Deni Ute Muster is returning in 2022 after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

The Deni Ute Muster 2022 will also feature Jessica Mauboy, John Williamson, The Angels, Busby Marou, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley, Shannon Noll, Sara Storer, Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham, Shane Nicholson, Round Mountain Girls, Hurricane Fall and Darlinghurst.

Deni Ute Muster General Manager, Vicky Lowry, said today, “We welcome tickets back on sale for 2022 with one of our biggest line ups to grace our famous Deni Ute Muster main stage. After two years of virtual events, 2022 will be a year of celebration. Returning with two days of music, around the ground festival entertainment for all ages and of course all the action of the Utes in the sports arena.

“Come and be part of the Deni Ute Muster as it celebrates the uniqueness of country Australia, the iconic ute, an infectious passion for country music and camping under the stars on the flattest natural plains in the southern Hemisphere”.

Organisers are ecstatic to announce that the Ute giveaway is back! Any person who purchases a 2022 Deni Ute Muster adult ticket or has rolled their adult 2020 or 2021 ticket over to 2022, will receive one entry into the promotion for the chance to win the Muster’s Toyota Rouge Hi-Lux Ute!

On Saturday, 1 October, one lucky entry will be drawn and announced to win a Toyota Hilux 4 x 4 Rogue Dual Cab, Auto, Crystal Pearl, Utility, including Front Window Tint, Towbar, 18” Alloy Wheels, Carpeted Tub and Rollercover.

The Ute will also be decked out with Bull Bar, Driving Lights, Suspension and Double Swag, all supplied by our friends at ARB as well as a XRS-370C UHF Radio and 1 antenna system with 3 interchangeable whips: 1 x AE4706B, 1 x AW4705B,1 x AW4704B, supplied by GME.

The prize value is in excess of $81,400 and includes vehicle registration, compulsory third party insurance for 12 months and stamp duty costs. All entry requirements, instructions and information regarding the prize form part of the Conditions of Entry found on the Deni Ute Muster website.

Deni Ute Muster
Conargo Road, Deniliquin, NSW
Friday, 30 September and Saturday, 1 October 2022

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly To Stream Making Gravy Concert

Paul Kelly will stream is ‘Making Gravy’ concert from the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on 21 December.

5 hours ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Is Working On Next Album Before Returning Home To Melbourne

Kylie Minogue is reportedly back in the studio working on new material.

17 hours ago
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson Reschedules Eagle Rock 50th Anniversary Tour

Ross Wilson has a stack of new dates for the Eagle Rock 50th anniversary tour, postponed because of Covid.

1 day ago
The 2017 APIA Good Times tour with Joe Camilleri, Black Sorrows. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Some Black Sorrows Fans Have Made The Band A Video

The Black Sorrows have created a new video for the Saint George’s Road track ‘Chiquita’ based on footage some fans sent in.

1 day ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Archie Roach Reschedules Postponed Dates

Archie Roach has rescheduled the 14 dates in NSW postponed due to the pandemic.

1 day ago
Daniel Johns FutureNever
Daniel Johns Drops News of New Album FutureNever For 2022

Daniel Johns has dropped news of his second solo album ‘FutureNever’ for 2022.

1 day ago
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission with Brooke Taylor by Graham Stockfield
New Mick Thomas Dates

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission was another band forced to postpone dates during Covid.

1 day ago