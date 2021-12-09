Brad Paisley To Headline Deni Ute Muster 2022 - Noise11.com

US country legend Brad Paisley will headline the Deni Ute Muster for 2022.

The Deni Ute Muster is returning in 2022 after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

The Deni Ute Muster 2022 will also feature Jessica Mauboy, John Williamson, The Angels, Busby Marou, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley, Shannon Noll, Sara Storer, Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham, Shane Nicholson, Round Mountain Girls, Hurricane Fall and Darlinghurst.

Deni Ute Muster General Manager, Vicky Lowry, said today, “We welcome tickets back on sale for 2022 with one of our biggest line ups to grace our famous Deni Ute Muster main stage. After two years of virtual events, 2022 will be a year of celebration. Returning with two days of music, around the ground festival entertainment for all ages and of course all the action of the Utes in the sports arena.

“Come and be part of the Deni Ute Muster as it celebrates the uniqueness of country Australia, the iconic ute, an infectious passion for country music and camping under the stars on the flattest natural plains in the southern Hemisphere”.

Organisers are ecstatic to announce that the Ute giveaway is back! Any person who purchases a 2022 Deni Ute Muster adult ticket or has rolled their adult 2020 or 2021 ticket over to 2022, will receive one entry into the promotion for the chance to win the Muster’s Toyota Rouge Hi-Lux Ute!

On Saturday, 1 October, one lucky entry will be drawn and announced to win a Toyota Hilux 4 x 4 Rogue Dual Cab, Auto, Crystal Pearl, Utility, including Front Window Tint, Towbar, 18” Alloy Wheels, Carpeted Tub and Rollercover.

The Ute will also be decked out with Bull Bar, Driving Lights, Suspension and Double Swag, all supplied by our friends at ARB as well as a XRS-370C UHF Radio and 1 antenna system with 3 interchangeable whips: 1 x AE4706B, 1 x AW4705B,1 x AW4704B, supplied by GME.

The prize value is in excess of $81,400 and includes vehicle registration, compulsory third party insurance for 12 months and stamp duty costs. All entry requirements, instructions and information regarding the prize form part of the Conditions of Entry found on the Deni Ute Muster website.

Deni Ute Muster

Conargo Road, Deniliquin, NSW

Friday, 30 September and Saturday, 1 October 2022

