Brand New I’m Talking ‘Holy Word’ Remixes Released

Brand new remixes of ‘Holy Word’ by I’m Talking have popped up.

I’m Talking ‘Holy Word’ returns under the guidance Dr Packer along with reboots from Filthy Lucre and YolaDisko.

About Dr Packer

With a 30 year DJ career, countless awards, international tours, and 16 years studio experience, Dr Packer was named Traxsource’s Nu Disco/Indie Dance charts #1 artist two years running from 2017-2018.

About Filthy Lucre

Filthy Lucre features Razor club and label legend Gavin Campbell, and I’m Talking guitarist Robert Goodge, the team behind Yothu Yindi’s iconic club remix of ‘Treaty’.

About YolaDisko

YolaDisko are a musical duo consisting of producers Jolyon Petch and Jesus (pronounced Heysus) Loyola, based in Melbourne. The pair have been DJing and producing since the early 2000s, and both of the guys have a love and passion for house and disco music. If Stardust & Chic had a lovechild, it would be named YolaDisko.