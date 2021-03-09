Brandon Boyd of Incubus To Exhibit Artwork in Sydney - Noise11.com

Incubus singer Brandon Boyd will exhibit his artwork in Sydney next week.

The works of Brandon Boyd can be viewed at The Other Art Fair Sydney 18 to 21 March 2021.

Boyd has been painting for more than a decade. His works have been displayed in Amsterdam, Cape Town, London, Paris, Rome, Zurich and across the United States. He has participated in Art Miami, Scope Art Fair during Miami Art Week and the LA Art Show. His most recent large scale exhibition, Impossible Knots, debuted at the renowned Samuel Lynne Galleries in Dallas last year.

Boyd will be one of over 100 artists whose works will be on display at The Other Art Fair.

he Other Art Fair Sydney

18-21 March 2021

The Cutaway at Barangaroo

1 Merriman Street, Barangaroo

theotherartfair.com/sydney

Opening times

Thursday 18 March: 4pm – 7pm/7pm – 10pm

Friday 19 March: 2pm – 10pm

Saturday 20 March: 10am – 6pm

Sunday 21 March: 10am – 5pm

Entry

Thursday 18 March: $35 pre-sale/$40 at the door

Friday 19 to Sunday 21 March:

Adult $20 pre-sale/$30 at the door

Concession $15 pre-sale/$20 at the door

Free for children under 12

