Brandon Boyd of Incubus To Exhibit Artwork in Sydney - Noise11.com

Incubus singer Brandon Boyd will exhibit his artwork in Sydney next week.
The works of Brandon Boyd can be viewed at The Other Art Fair Sydney 18 to 21 March 2021.
Boyd has been painting for more than a decade. His works have been displayed in Amsterdam, Cape Town, London, Paris, Rome, Zurich and across the United States. He has participated in Art Miami, Scope Art Fair during Miami Art Week and the LA Art Show. His most recent large scale exhibition, Impossible Knots, debuted at the renowned Samuel Lynne Galleries in Dallas last year.
Boyd will be one of over 100 artists whose works will be on display at The Other Art Fair.
he Other Art Fair Sydney
18-21 March 2021
The Cutaway at Barangaroo
1 Merriman Street, Barangaroo
theotherartfair.com/sydney
Opening times
Thursday 18 March: 4pm – 7pm/7pm – 10pm
Friday 19 March: 2pm – 10pm
Saturday 20 March: 10am – 6pm
Sunday 21 March: 10am – 5pm
Entry
Thursday 18 March: $35 pre-sale/$40 at the door
Friday 19 to Sunday 21 March:
Adult $20 pre-sale/$30 at the door
Concession $15 pre-sale/$20 at the door
Free for children under 12
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook