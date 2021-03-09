 Brandon Boyd of Incubus To Exhibit Artwork in Sydney - Noise11.com
Brandon Boyd Credit Keilen Photography

Brandon Boyd Credit Keilen Photography

Brandon Boyd of Incubus To Exhibit Artwork in Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on March 9, 2021

in News

Incubus singer Brandon Boyd will exhibit his artwork in Sydney next week.

The works of Brandon Boyd can be viewed at The Other Art Fair Sydney 18 to 21 March 2021.

Boyd has been painting for more than a decade. His works have been displayed in Amsterdam, Cape Town, London, Paris, Rome, Zurich and across the United States. He has participated in Art Miami, Scope Art Fair during Miami Art Week and the LA Art Show. His most recent large scale exhibition, Impossible Knots, debuted at the renowned Samuel Lynne Galleries in Dallas last year.

Boyd will be one of over 100 artists whose works will be on display at The Other Art Fair.

he Other Art Fair Sydney
18-21 March 2021
The Cutaway at Barangaroo
1 Merriman Street, Barangaroo
theotherartfair.com/sydney

Opening times

Thursday 18 March: 4pm – 7pm/7pm – 10pm
Friday 19 March: 2pm – 10pm
Saturday 20 March: 10am – 6pm
Sunday 21 March: 10am – 5pm

Entry

Thursday 18 March: $35 pre-sale/$40 at the door
Friday 19 to Sunday 21 March:
Adult $20 pre-sale/$30 at the door
Concession $15 pre-sale/$20 at the door
Free for children under 12

