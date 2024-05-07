Andrew Strong To Perform The Commitments Soundtrack In Concert In Australia In September - Noise11.com

Andrew Strong played Deco Cuffe in the 1991 movie The Commitments. The movie soundtrack was huge in Australia that year reached no 2. It was so big there was even a Volume 2 that went to no 3 on the Australian chart.
The Commitments movie introduced some later to be well known artists including Glen Hansard, who would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song for ‘Falling Slowly’ from the movie ‘Once’ and Andrea Corr who formed The Corrs with her siblings.
The Commitments Soundtrack to be performed in full
Mustang Sally
Take Me To The River
Chain Of Fools
The Dark End Of The Street
Destination: Anywhere
I Can’t Stand The Rain
Try A Little Tenderness
Treat Me Right
Do Right Woman Do Right Man
Mr. Pitiful
I Never Loved A Man
In The Midnight Hour
Bye Bye Baby
Slip Away
Vol 2 (maybe a few songs)
Hard To Handle
Grits Ain’t Groceries
I Thank You
That’s The Way Love Is
Show Me
Saved
Too Many Fish In The Sea
Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa (Sad Song)
Land Of A Thousand Dances
Nowhere To Run
Bring It On Home To Me
Andrew Strong September 2024 Australian Tour Dates
Wednesday 4TH September ADELAIDE, The Gov
Saturday 7TH September PERTH, Freo.Social
Wednesday 11TH September BRISBANE, The Tivoli
Friday 13TH September SYDNEY, Metro Theatre
Saturday 14TH September MELBOURNE, Northcote Theatre
Tickets:
Pre-sale: Thursday 9th May, 9am Local time
General Public: Monday 13th May, 9am Local time
From: https://metropolistouring.com/andrew-strong-2024/
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE