Andrew Strong To Perform The Commitments Soundtrack In Concert In Australia In September - Noise11.com

Andrew Strong played Deco Cuffe in the 1991 movie The Commitments. The movie soundtrack was huge in Australia that year reached no 2. It was so big there was even a Volume 2 that went to no 3 on the Australian chart.

The Commitments movie introduced some later to be well known artists including Glen Hansard, who would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song for ‘Falling Slowly’ from the movie ‘Once’ and Andrea Corr who formed The Corrs with her siblings.

The Commitments Soundtrack to be performed in full

Mustang Sally

Take Me To The River

Chain Of Fools

The Dark End Of The Street

Destination: Anywhere

I Can’t Stand The Rain

Try A Little Tenderness

Treat Me Right

Do Right Woman Do Right Man

Mr. Pitiful

I Never Loved A Man

In The Midnight Hour

Bye Bye Baby

Slip Away

Vol 2 (maybe a few songs)

Hard To Handle

Grits Ain’t Groceries

I Thank You

That’s The Way Love Is

Show Me

Saved

Too Many Fish In The Sea

Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa (Sad Song)

Land Of A Thousand Dances

Nowhere To Run

Bring It On Home To Me

Andrew Strong September 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday 4TH September ADELAIDE, The Gov

Saturday 7TH September PERTH, Freo.Social

Wednesday 11TH September BRISBANE, The Tivoli

Friday 13TH September SYDNEY, Metro Theatre

Saturday 14TH September MELBOURNE, Northcote Theatre

Tickets:

Pre-sale: Thursday 9th May, 9am Local time

General Public: Monday 13th May, 9am Local time

From: https://metropolistouring.com/andrew-strong-2024/

